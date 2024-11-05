News 9

Suspect of mutilated female body in Bukhan River apprehended, fellow military officer in his 30s

[Anchor]

A day after a woman's mutilated body was discovered in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, a suspect has been apprehended.

The suspect is an army officer in his 30s, who served in the same unit as the victim, a military civilian employee.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the story.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, wearing a hat and mask, is heading to the police for questioning.

He is the suspect accused of murdering a female military civilian employee and mutilating her body.

He is an active-duty army major who was about to be promoted to lieutenant colonel and belonged to the same unit.

["Do you have anything to say to the victim? (Did you continue to go to work after committing the crime?) "]

The crime occurred on the afternoon of the 25th of October.

The man stated that he killed the victim during an argument inside his car in the military base parking lot.

After covering the body with clothing, he calmly finished his duty and later mutilated the body at a nearby construction site after work.

The next day, he moved the body to Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, where he had served over ten years ago, and discarded it in the Bukhan River.

He even showed meticulousness by placing stones in the body bag, but parts of the body surfaced after a week, leading to his eventual capture.

After identifying the victim, the police urgently arrested the man at a subway station in Seoul just a day after the body was discovered.

It has been confirmed that the victim and the perpetrator worked together at a military base in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The two had been close while working in the same office at the Cyber Operations Command of the National Army, but it is presumed that they had recently been in conflict.

[Shin Hyo-seop/Head of Investigation Division, Gangwon Police Agency: "We need to continue investigating the motive for the crime and other related matters."]

The police are applying for an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of murder and body mutilation and are also considering the disclosure of his identity.

This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.

