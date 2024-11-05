News 9

DP agrees with ruling party’s push to abolish the financial investment income tax two months before its implementation

입력 2024.11.05 (01:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling party's claim to abolish the financial investment income tax before its implementation next year has ultimately been joined by the Democratic Party.

Representative Lee Jae-myung explained that the stock market is currently in a very challenging place.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The financial investment income tax imposes taxes on earnings above a certain level from stocks.

It is now on the path to abolition about two months before its implementation.

The leadership of the Democratic Party has decided to abolish the system.

Despite the ruling party's continued calls for abolition, the Democratic Party had been leaning more towards implementation or postponement.

Ultimately, Representative Lee Jae-myung has decided to move towards abolition, citing the challenges in the domestic stock market, and the fact that it has become a target for attacks from the opposition.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "If we postpone or say we will enforce improvement, it seems we will constantly become a subject of political strife. It's unfortunate, but I would like to express my agreement with the government and ruling party's policy."]

There are also analyses suggesting that Representative Lee has chosen this as a strategy to appeal to the centrist voters.

The goal is to expand party outreach by focusing on people's livelihoods.

The ruling party welcomed the Democratic Party's conclusion, but other opposition parties expressed their discontent.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Representative: "(The People Power Party) has persistently argued for this as one of the livelihood policies. Although the Democratic Party is late, we welcome their decision to fully abolish the financial investment income tax."]

[Hwang Un-ha/Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "What is Representative Lee's plan for promoting his basic income policy, which is a major philosophy of his, and how will he secure the 13 trillion won needed for the livelihood recovery support fund?"]

With the Democratic Party agreeing to abolish the financial investment income tax, related legal amendments are expected to be processed in the National Assembly as early as this month.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP agrees with ruling party’s push to abolish the financial investment income tax two months before its implementation
    • 입력 2024-11-05 01:25:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling party's claim to abolish the financial investment income tax before its implementation next year has ultimately been joined by the Democratic Party.

Representative Lee Jae-myung explained that the stock market is currently in a very challenging place.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The financial investment income tax imposes taxes on earnings above a certain level from stocks.

It is now on the path to abolition about two months before its implementation.

The leadership of the Democratic Party has decided to abolish the system.

Despite the ruling party's continued calls for abolition, the Democratic Party had been leaning more towards implementation or postponement.

Ultimately, Representative Lee Jae-myung has decided to move towards abolition, citing the challenges in the domestic stock market, and the fact that it has become a target for attacks from the opposition.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "If we postpone or say we will enforce improvement, it seems we will constantly become a subject of political strife. It's unfortunate, but I would like to express my agreement with the government and ruling party's policy."]

There are also analyses suggesting that Representative Lee has chosen this as a strategy to appeal to the centrist voters.

The goal is to expand party outreach by focusing on people's livelihoods.

The ruling party welcomed the Democratic Party's conclusion, but other opposition parties expressed their discontent.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Representative: "(The People Power Party) has persistently argued for this as one of the livelihood policies. Although the Democratic Party is late, we welcome their decision to fully abolish the financial investment income tax."]

[Hwang Un-ha/Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "What is Representative Lee's plan for promoting his basic income policy, which is a major philosophy of his, and how will he secure the 13 trillion won needed for the livelihood recovery support fund?"]

With the Democratic Party agreeing to abolish the financial investment income tax, related legal amendments are expected to be processed in the National Assembly as early as this month.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.