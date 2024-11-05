News 9

Financial investment income tax set to be abolished: Market reacts positively

입력 2024.11.05 (01:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the financial investment income tax is set to be abolished, the market reacted positively.

Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ rose.

With the uncertainty surrounding the policy resolved, it is evaluated that this will help in the recovery of stock prices for now.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

The stock market rebounded as the abolition of the financial investment income tax was confirmed after a long debate.

The KOSPI turned upward after four trading days, and the KOSDAQ rose by more than 3%, marking the largest increase in three months.

With the uncertainty in the market alleviated, it is assessed that the investment sentiment, which had been subdued, has improved.

There are also forecasts that the KOSDAQ market, which has a high proportion of individual investors, will benefit significantly from the abolition of the financial investment income tax.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Researcher: "Individual investors had been hesitant to invest due to anxiety, and there was supply-demand gap. So, the KOSDAQ has likely seen considerable benefits from the abolition of the financial investment income tax."]

As the year-end approaches, it is expected that the trend of high-net-worth investors withdrawing funds from the stock market will somewhat calm down.

Although the revision of the income tax law last year raised the threshold for major shareholders to 5 billion won, reducing the number of targets, recent movements of so-called big players selling off have increased market volatility ahead of the implementation of the financial investment income tax.

However, experts also point out that simply abolishing the financial investment income tax will have limitations in maintaining the upward trend of the stock market, and that fundamental changes such as improving corporate structures must be supported.

[Lee Hyo-seop/Director of Financial Services Industry at the Korea Capital Market Institute: "For foreign investors, issues such as improving governance, profitability and growth of listed companies must be resolved in a comprehensive manner for the stock market to gain momentum and continue to rise."]

As the government has decided to gradually ease the securities transaction tax based on the premise of abolishing the financial investment income tax, further discussions are needed regarding the issue of revenue shortfalls.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Financial investment income tax set to be abolished: Market reacts positively
    • 입력 2024-11-05 01:25:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the financial investment income tax is set to be abolished, the market reacted positively.

Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ rose.

With the uncertainty surrounding the policy resolved, it is evaluated that this will help in the recovery of stock prices for now.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

The stock market rebounded as the abolition of the financial investment income tax was confirmed after a long debate.

The KOSPI turned upward after four trading days, and the KOSDAQ rose by more than 3%, marking the largest increase in three months.

With the uncertainty in the market alleviated, it is assessed that the investment sentiment, which had been subdued, has improved.

There are also forecasts that the KOSDAQ market, which has a high proportion of individual investors, will benefit significantly from the abolition of the financial investment income tax.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Researcher: "Individual investors had been hesitant to invest due to anxiety, and there was supply-demand gap. So, the KOSDAQ has likely seen considerable benefits from the abolition of the financial investment income tax."]

As the year-end approaches, it is expected that the trend of high-net-worth investors withdrawing funds from the stock market will somewhat calm down.

Although the revision of the income tax law last year raised the threshold for major shareholders to 5 billion won, reducing the number of targets, recent movements of so-called big players selling off have increased market volatility ahead of the implementation of the financial investment income tax.

However, experts also point out that simply abolishing the financial investment income tax will have limitations in maintaining the upward trend of the stock market, and that fundamental changes such as improving corporate structures must be supported.

[Lee Hyo-seop/Director of Financial Services Industry at the Korea Capital Market Institute: "For foreign investors, issues such as improving governance, profitability and growth of listed companies must be resolved in a comprehensive manner for the stock market to gain momentum and continue to rise."]

As the government has decided to gradually ease the securities transaction tax based on the premise of abolishing the financial investment income tax, further discussions are needed regarding the issue of revenue shortfalls.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.