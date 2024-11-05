News 9

20-year-old arrested for driving without a license, injuring 9 people

입력 2024.11.05 (01:25)

[Anchor]

Last Saturday, a serious accident occurred near Gangnam Station in Seoul, where a woman in her 20s drove without a license and injured nine people.

The court has just issued an arrest warrant for this woman, who is reported to have stated that she had taken a sedative, citing concerns of flight risk.

Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

A white sedan with a crushed front end crashed into a streetlight and came to a stop.

["What is going on? What is going on?"]

Despite people trying to stop her, she continued to drive in the wrong direct and even hit a motorcycle.

The woman, identified as Kim, drove into seven vehicles and injured nine people near Gangnam Station last Saturday.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim today (Nov. 4), citing concerns that she might flee.

[Kim○○/Accident Driver: "(Why did you flee after the accident?) .... (Did you take a tranquilizer?) .... (Do you have anything to say to the victims?) ...."]

Kim was driving her mother's car without a license, and it was confirmed that she was not under the influence of alcohol, and her drug test returning negative results.

Despite her mother's instructions to take a taxi from her home in Songpa District, Kim drove to her own home in Gangnam District, and it has been determined that she had driven several times before the accident.

Additionally, 30 minutes before this accident, she hit a woman in her 30s pushing a stroller and fled the scene.

Kim attended a driving school but failed to obtain a license, and it is reported that she was taking sedatives for insomnia.

Kim faces charges of hit-and-run under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and violations of the Road Traffic Act.

The police have requested a detailed examination of Kim's blood and for tranquilizers to the National Forensic Service.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

