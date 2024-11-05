Maximum 3-year prison sentence for cruel harm to animals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Animal abuse crimes continue to occur, but there have been many criticisms that punishments are mainly limited to fines and need to be improved.



The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has prepared a new sentencing guideline to strengthen punishments for malicious and cruel crimes against animals.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



A man is seen wildly swinging an object presumed to be a metal rod at a stray cat.



The cat, which was cared for by local residents, was found in a horrific state.



[Local resident/Last month/Voice altered: "It looked blind and sick. We have kept taking care of this cat and had grown attached to it, so...."]



In another case, a person threw their pet dog in anger, beat a goose on the head, and suddenly caused a puppy to die while grooming it.



[Pet groomer/Last December/Voice altered: "To be honest, talking about such things hurts too much, so I don't want to talk about it, I'm sorry."]



Despite the continuous occurrence of such brutal animal abuse cases, the proportion of actual prison sentences among first-instance rulings for violations of the Animal Protection Act last year was less than 10%.



Amid criticisms of "light punishments," the Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has released a draft of new sentencing guidelines to strengthen punishments for animal abuse crimes.



The key point is to differentiate between acts that lead to the death of an animal and those that cause injury, establishing different basic prison terms and aggravating punishments based on the type of crime.



According to the guidelines, causing the death of an animal could result in a maximum prison sentence of 3 years, while causing injury alone could lead to a maximum of 2 years.



The Sentencing Commission explained, "We comprehensively considered the recommended sentences for other crimes and public interest in animal rights."



The Commission plans to finalize the guidelines after a public consultation process by March next year.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



