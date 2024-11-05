News 9

Maximum 3-year prison sentence for cruel harm to animals

입력 2024.11.05 (01:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Animal abuse crimes continue to occur, but there have been many criticisms that punishments are mainly limited to fines and need to be improved.

The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has prepared a new sentencing guideline to strengthen punishments for malicious and cruel crimes against animals.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

A man is seen wildly swinging an object presumed to be a metal rod at a stray cat.

The cat, which was cared for by local residents, was found in a horrific state.

[Local resident/Last month/Voice altered: "It looked blind and sick. We have kept taking care of this cat and had grown attached to it, so...."]

In another case, a person threw their pet dog in anger, beat a goose on the head, and suddenly caused a puppy to die while grooming it.

[Pet groomer/Last December/Voice altered: "To be honest, talking about such things hurts too much, so I don't want to talk about it, I'm sorry."]

Despite the continuous occurrence of such brutal animal abuse cases, the proportion of actual prison sentences among first-instance rulings for violations of the Animal Protection Act last year was less than 10%.

Amid criticisms of "light punishments," the Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has released a draft of new sentencing guidelines to strengthen punishments for animal abuse crimes.

The key point is to differentiate between acts that lead to the death of an animal and those that cause injury, establishing different basic prison terms and aggravating punishments based on the type of crime.

According to the guidelines, causing the death of an animal could result in a maximum prison sentence of 3 years, while causing injury alone could lead to a maximum of 2 years.

The Sentencing Commission explained, "We comprehensively considered the recommended sentences for other crimes and public interest in animal rights."

The Commission plans to finalize the guidelines after a public consultation process by March next year.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Maximum 3-year prison sentence for cruel harm to animals
    • 입력 2024-11-05 01:25:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Animal abuse crimes continue to occur, but there have been many criticisms that punishments are mainly limited to fines and need to be improved.

The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has prepared a new sentencing guideline to strengthen punishments for malicious and cruel crimes against animals.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

A man is seen wildly swinging an object presumed to be a metal rod at a stray cat.

The cat, which was cared for by local residents, was found in a horrific state.

[Local resident/Last month/Voice altered: "It looked blind and sick. We have kept taking care of this cat and had grown attached to it, so...."]

In another case, a person threw their pet dog in anger, beat a goose on the head, and suddenly caused a puppy to die while grooming it.

[Pet groomer/Last December/Voice altered: "To be honest, talking about such things hurts too much, so I don't want to talk about it, I'm sorry."]

Despite the continuous occurrence of such brutal animal abuse cases, the proportion of actual prison sentences among first-instance rulings for violations of the Animal Protection Act last year was less than 10%.

Amid criticisms of "light punishments," the Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has released a draft of new sentencing guidelines to strengthen punishments for animal abuse crimes.

The key point is to differentiate between acts that lead to the death of an animal and those that cause injury, establishing different basic prison terms and aggravating punishments based on the type of crime.

According to the guidelines, causing the death of an animal could result in a maximum prison sentence of 3 years, while causing injury alone could lead to a maximum of 2 years.

The Sentencing Commission explained, "We comprehensively considered the recommended sentences for other crimes and public interest in animal rights."

The Commission plans to finalize the guidelines after a public consultation process by March next year.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.