News 9

Eco-friendly materials on the rise: Cactus leather and mushroom-based packaging

입력 2024.11.05 (01:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, eco-friendly consumption is trending, and products made from plant-based materials instead of animal-based materials are being released one after another.

From cactus leather to packaging materials made from mushrooms, reporter Lee Soo-yeon has covered the rapidly evolving eco-friendly materials market.

[Report]

Designers are making phone cases.

The material used here is fabric made from cactus.

It feels like leather, but it is water-resistant and scratch-proof.

Fiber is extracted from cactus leaves, which were previously discarded, to create an environmentally friendly fabric.

It is tougher than cowhide and costs about half as much.

They are collaborating with various companies to create eco-friendly products.

[Jeon In-ho/CEO of Green Continue: "The key for consumers is not that it is eco-friendly, but that they bought it because the product is beautiful, and when they realize, 'Oh, this is eco-friendly,' they feel even more attracted to it."]

Not only cactus, but also byproducts rich in fiber, such as sweet potatoes and tangerine peels, can be used to make vegan leather.

Products using mycelium, which can be considered the root system of mushrooms, are also set to be released soon.

The global vegan leather market was valued at $720 million last year, growing over 20% in five years.

[Ahn Gi-hong/Researcher at the Rural Development Administration: "As a natural material, it does not use water or harmful chemicals to humans at all, making it eco-friendly. It can also be said to be free from animal ethics."]

Eco-friendly packaging materials to replace styrofoam are already in the production stage.

It is expected that securing a large quantity of mushroom mycelium, which is currently discarded as waste, will also enhance price competitiveness.

[Jeong Seong-il/CEO of Earth Foam: "Various agricultural byproducts that cost significant money and energy can be transformed into our raw materials, and by expanding the raw materials, we can achieve price competitiveness."]

As companies face increasing environmental costs due to climate change, the eco-friendly materials market is expected to grow even larger.

KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Eco-friendly materials on the rise: Cactus leather and mushroom-based packaging
    • 입력 2024-11-05 01:37:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, eco-friendly consumption is trending, and products made from plant-based materials instead of animal-based materials are being released one after another.

From cactus leather to packaging materials made from mushrooms, reporter Lee Soo-yeon has covered the rapidly evolving eco-friendly materials market.

[Report]

Designers are making phone cases.

The material used here is fabric made from cactus.

It feels like leather, but it is water-resistant and scratch-proof.

Fiber is extracted from cactus leaves, which were previously discarded, to create an environmentally friendly fabric.

It is tougher than cowhide and costs about half as much.

They are collaborating with various companies to create eco-friendly products.

[Jeon In-ho/CEO of Green Continue: "The key for consumers is not that it is eco-friendly, but that they bought it because the product is beautiful, and when they realize, 'Oh, this is eco-friendly,' they feel even more attracted to it."]

Not only cactus, but also byproducts rich in fiber, such as sweet potatoes and tangerine peels, can be used to make vegan leather.

Products using mycelium, which can be considered the root system of mushrooms, are also set to be released soon.

The global vegan leather market was valued at $720 million last year, growing over 20% in five years.

[Ahn Gi-hong/Researcher at the Rural Development Administration: "As a natural material, it does not use water or harmful chemicals to humans at all, making it eco-friendly. It can also be said to be free from animal ethics."]

Eco-friendly packaging materials to replace styrofoam are already in the production stage.

It is expected that securing a large quantity of mushroom mycelium, which is currently discarded as waste, will also enhance price competitiveness.

[Jeong Seong-il/CEO of Earth Foam: "Various agricultural byproducts that cost significant money and energy can be transformed into our raw materials, and by expanding the raw materials, we can achieve price competitiveness."]

As companies face increasing environmental costs due to climate change, the eco-friendly materials market is expected to grow even larger.

KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.