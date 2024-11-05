News 9

Son Heung-min records third assist of season upon return from injury, dissatisfied with earlier-than-expected substitute out

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min of England's professional football team Tottenham contributed to the team's victory by recording his third assist of the season upon his return from injury.

However, Son expressed strong dissatisfaction with his earlier-than-expected substitution.

Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story behind what happened.

[Report]

Tottenham, trailing 1-0 to Aston Villa, who are aiming for third place in the league.

The comeback in the second half started at Son Heung-min's feet.

In the 49th minute, Son delivered a sharp cross that led to the tying goal.

The ball fell behind the defenders, and Johnson, who was rushing in, pushed it in. Son, who returned after three games, recorded his third assist of the season.

But the joy was short-lived, as Son was substituted for Richarlison in the 56th minute, and he was quite taken aback by the earlier-than-expected change.

After stepping off the pitch, he even expressed strong dissatisfaction.

Tottenham's coach stated that Son's substitution was a planned measure to prevent a recurrence of his injury and to protect the player.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: " He was never going to play more than that today because, obviously, he had an injury, and came back. Last time, it was around the 60-minute mark where he got fatigued, so he was never going to play more than sort of 55 or 60 minutes, irrespective of how the game was going. We have more battles ahead and we’re going to need him. I was never going to play him more than that."]

After Son was substituted, Tottenham succeeded in turning the game around with Solanke scoring consecutive goals.

Maddison added a free-kick goal, leading to a resounding 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

