News 9

Son Heung-min called to rejoin national team; Lee Tae-seok makes father-son history

입력 2024.11.05 (01:46) 수정 2024.11.05 (01:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Coach Hong Myung-bo has once again included Son Heung-min, who performed well in his comeback match, in the November A-match roster.

Among the four players who were first selected for the national team this time, Pohang's Lee Tae-seok, the son of coach Lee Eul-yong, has made history as a father-son national representative.

Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Captain Son Heung-min, who has returned to the field after overcoming an injury, has once again received a call from coach Hong Myung-bo.

This is great news for the national team's strength, but coach Hong has drawn the line on Son Heung-min's excessive participation.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think it is not desirable to put too much burden on Son Heung-min just because he has played in a match."]

With two more matches remaining for Tottenham, including a Europa League away game, coach Hong plans to assess Son Heung-min's playing time in the upcoming matches and consider how to utilize him.

Ultimately, depending on Son Heung-min's condition, there may be another activation of 'Plan B'.

The re-selection of young talents like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-kyu, who performed well in last month's A-match, is also related to this.

Additionally, coach Hong Myung-bo is continuing the generational change by selecting four new faces.

In particular, Lee Tae-seok, the son of 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup star Lee Eul-yong, has made his debut on the national team roster, becoming the third father and son to both represent the national soccer team.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I felt very comfortable watching him play in that position in the match against FC Seoul. Lee Tae-seok is a typical full-back style player in that regard for the future..."]

Maintaining the basic framework while choosing to accompany future resources, coach Hong Myung-bo is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming two away matches in the Middle East to solidify their place in the World Cup finals.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min called to rejoin national team; Lee Tae-seok makes father-son history
    • 입력 2024-11-05 01:46:43
    • 수정2024-11-05 01:47:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Coach Hong Myung-bo has once again included Son Heung-min, who performed well in his comeback match, in the November A-match roster.

Among the four players who were first selected for the national team this time, Pohang's Lee Tae-seok, the son of coach Lee Eul-yong, has made history as a father-son national representative.

Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Captain Son Heung-min, who has returned to the field after overcoming an injury, has once again received a call from coach Hong Myung-bo.

This is great news for the national team's strength, but coach Hong has drawn the line on Son Heung-min's excessive participation.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think it is not desirable to put too much burden on Son Heung-min just because he has played in a match."]

With two more matches remaining for Tottenham, including a Europa League away game, coach Hong plans to assess Son Heung-min's playing time in the upcoming matches and consider how to utilize him.

Ultimately, depending on Son Heung-min's condition, there may be another activation of 'Plan B'.

The re-selection of young talents like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-kyu, who performed well in last month's A-match, is also related to this.

Additionally, coach Hong Myung-bo is continuing the generational change by selecting four new faces.

In particular, Lee Tae-seok, the son of 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup star Lee Eul-yong, has made his debut on the national team roster, becoming the third father and son to both represent the national soccer team.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I felt very comfortable watching him play in that position in the match against FC Seoul. Lee Tae-seok is a typical full-back style player in that regard for the future..."]

Maintaining the basic framework while choosing to accompany future resources, coach Hong Myung-bo is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming two away matches in the Middle East to solidify their place in the World Cup finals.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.