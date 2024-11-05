Son Heung-min called to rejoin national team; Lee Tae-seok makes father-son history
Coach Hong Myung-bo has once again included Son Heung-min, who performed well in his comeback match, in the November A-match roster.
Among the four players who were first selected for the national team this time, Pohang's Lee Tae-seok, the son of coach Lee Eul-yong, has made history as a father-son national representative.
Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Captain Son Heung-min, who has returned to the field after overcoming an injury, has once again received a call from coach Hong Myung-bo.
This is great news for the national team's strength, but coach Hong has drawn the line on Son Heung-min's excessive participation.
[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think it is not desirable to put too much burden on Son Heung-min just because he has played in a match."]
With two more matches remaining for Tottenham, including a Europa League away game, coach Hong plans to assess Son Heung-min's playing time in the upcoming matches and consider how to utilize him.
Ultimately, depending on Son Heung-min's condition, there may be another activation of 'Plan B'.
The re-selection of young talents like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-kyu, who performed well in last month's A-match, is also related to this.
Additionally, coach Hong Myung-bo is continuing the generational change by selecting four new faces.
In particular, Lee Tae-seok, the son of 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup star Lee Eul-yong, has made his debut on the national team roster, becoming the third father and son to both represent the national soccer team.
[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I felt very comfortable watching him play in that position in the match against FC Seoul. Lee Tae-seok is a typical full-back style player in that regard for the future..."]
Maintaining the basic framework while choosing to accompany future resources, coach Hong Myung-bo is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming two away matches in the Middle East to solidify their place in the World Cup finals.
KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
