Manchester United's interim manager Van Nistelrooy left speechless on Garnacho's performance as team continues to struggle
In particular, Garnacho's blunt shot against Chelsea, which is embarrassing to even call a shot, leaving the legendary striker and interim manager Van Nistelrooy speechless.
In the 65th minute, attacker Garnacho's shot weakly heads straight to the goalkeeper, making it almost a futile sight.
Earlier, in the 24th minute of the first half, Garnacho's left-footed curling shot also went straight to the goalkeeper.
Although Fernandes scored the opening goal with a penalty kick, making interim manager Van Nistelrooy jump for joy, the happiness was short-lived.
Less than five minutes later, they conceded a tying goal from Chelsea's Caicedo, leaving Manchester United with its poor standing in 13th place in the league.
- 입력 2024-11-05 02:00:21
- 수정2024-11-05 02:00:51
