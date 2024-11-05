Manchester United's interim manager Van Nistelrooy left speechless on Garnacho's performance as team continues to struggle

동영상 고정 취소

The prestigious English professional football club Manchester United is struggling with their goal-scoring ability this season.



In particular, Garnacho's blunt shot against Chelsea, which is embarrassing to even call a shot, leaving the legendary striker and interim manager Van Nistelrooy speechless.



In the 65th minute, attacker Garnacho's shot weakly heads straight to the goalkeeper, making it almost a futile sight.



Earlier, in the 24th minute of the first half, Garnacho's left-footed curling shot also went straight to the goalkeeper.



Although Fernandes scored the opening goal with a penalty kick, making interim manager Van Nistelrooy jump for joy, the happiness was short-lived.



Less than five minutes later, they conceded a tying goal from Chelsea's Caicedo, leaving Manchester United with its poor standing in 13th place in the league.



