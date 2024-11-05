News 9

Yokohama DeNA Baystars wins championship for first time in 36 years

입력 2024.11.05 (02:00) 수정 2024.11.05 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Yokohama DeNA Baystars, a perennial bottom team in Japanese professional baseball, has risen to the top for the first time in 26 years by defeating prestigious teams like Yomiuri Giants and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in succession.

Finishing third in the regular season, the Baystars has created a historic upset by winning with the lowest winning percentage ever recorded for a champion.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the moment DeNA became the Japanese Series champion after 26 years.

DeNA won the sixth game 11 to 2, securing the championship with a 4-2 record.

Star player Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh hit a home run, washing away the sorrow of being released from Major League Baseball.

Masayuki Kuwahara, who has gone through a long period of anonymity, showcased a fighting spirit reminiscent of high school baseball and earned the MVP title.

Daisuke Miura, the manager and ace during the Baystars' dark years, chose the team over a lucrative offer from Hanshin Tigers and shed tears of joy after the victory.

[Daisuke Miura: "I am really happy to win as a manager. I am glad to share this joy with all of you. Thank you."]

Finishing third in the league, the Baystars pulled off an upset by defeating Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants in the Climax Series.

Although they lost the first two games in the Nippon Series, they achieved an incredible four consecutive wins, delivering a precious gift to their fans.

[Male baseball fan: "I have been waiting for 26 years, and I am really happy for their win. Congratulations! We won!! We are champions!! I am so happy!! This is the best!!"]

With an average salary ranking sixth and barely surpassing a .500 winning percentage, the Yokohama DeNA Baystars overcame the wall of SoftBank Hawks, which ranked first in both salary and winning percentage, completing the greatest drama.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yokohama DeNA Baystars wins championship for first time in 36 years
    • 입력 2024-11-05 02:00:22
    • 수정2024-11-05 02:01:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Yokohama DeNA Baystars, a perennial bottom team in Japanese professional baseball, has risen to the top for the first time in 26 years by defeating prestigious teams like Yomiuri Giants and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in succession.

Finishing third in the regular season, the Baystars has created a historic upset by winning with the lowest winning percentage ever recorded for a champion.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the moment DeNA became the Japanese Series champion after 26 years.

DeNA won the sixth game 11 to 2, securing the championship with a 4-2 record.

Star player Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh hit a home run, washing away the sorrow of being released from Major League Baseball.

Masayuki Kuwahara, who has gone through a long period of anonymity, showcased a fighting spirit reminiscent of high school baseball and earned the MVP title.

Daisuke Miura, the manager and ace during the Baystars' dark years, chose the team over a lucrative offer from Hanshin Tigers and shed tears of joy after the victory.

[Daisuke Miura: "I am really happy to win as a manager. I am glad to share this joy with all of you. Thank you."]

Finishing third in the league, the Baystars pulled off an upset by defeating Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants in the Climax Series.

Although they lost the first two games in the Nippon Series, they achieved an incredible four consecutive wins, delivering a precious gift to their fans.

[Male baseball fan: "I have been waiting for 26 years, and I am really happy for their win. Congratulations! We won!! We are champions!! I am so happy!! This is the best!!"]

With an average salary ranking sixth and barely surpassing a .500 winning percentage, the Yokohama DeNA Baystars overcame the wall of SoftBank Hawks, which ranked first in both salary and winning percentage, completing the greatest drama.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.