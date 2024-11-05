Yokohama DeNA Baystars wins championship for first time in 36 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Yokohama DeNA Baystars, a perennial bottom team in Japanese professional baseball, has risen to the top for the first time in 26 years by defeating prestigious teams like Yomiuri Giants and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in succession.



Finishing third in the regular season, the Baystars has created a historic upset by winning with the lowest winning percentage ever recorded for a champion.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the story.



[Report]



This is the moment DeNA became the Japanese Series champion after 26 years.



DeNA won the sixth game 11 to 2, securing the championship with a 4-2 record.



Star player Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh hit a home run, washing away the sorrow of being released from Major League Baseball.



Masayuki Kuwahara, who has gone through a long period of anonymity, showcased a fighting spirit reminiscent of high school baseball and earned the MVP title.



Daisuke Miura, the manager and ace during the Baystars' dark years, chose the team over a lucrative offer from Hanshin Tigers and shed tears of joy after the victory.



[Daisuke Miura: "I am really happy to win as a manager. I am glad to share this joy with all of you. Thank you."]



Finishing third in the league, the Baystars pulled off an upset by defeating Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants in the Climax Series.



Although they lost the first two games in the Nippon Series, they achieved an incredible four consecutive wins, delivering a precious gift to their fans.



[Male baseball fan: "I have been waiting for 26 years, and I am really happy for their win. Congratulations! We won!! We are champions!! I am so happy!! This is the best!!"]



With an average salary ranking sixth and barely surpassing a .500 winning percentage, the Yokohama DeNA Baystars overcame the wall of SoftBank Hawks, which ranked first in both salary and winning percentage, completing the greatest drama.



This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.



