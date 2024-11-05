Lee Ki-heung faces opposition from labor union against his bid for a third term as Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president
The labor union of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee held a protest in opposition to this.
The Sports Fair Trade Commission held a subcommittee meeting to conduct the first review regarding Lee Ki-heung's challenge for a third term.
Based on the preliminary review, the Sports Fair Trade Commission plans to reach a conclusion on Lee Ki-hung's reappointment at the full meeting scheduled for November 12th.
For Lee Ki-hung to be reappointed for a third term, he must exceptionally pass the review of the Sports Fair Trade Commission, but there is controversy as the committee members were directly appointed by him.
The labor union of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee pressured the committee to conduct a fair review, stating that during Lee's eight years in office, employees were neglected, budgets were squandered, and hiring irregularities had occurred.
