Lee Ki-heung faces opposition from labor union against his bid for a third term as Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president

동영상 고정 취소

The Sports Fair Trade Commission, which will decide on the approval of Lee Ki-heung's reappointment as the president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee amid controversy over his bid for a third term, has conducted a preliminary review process.



The labor union of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee held a protest in opposition to this.



The Sports Fair Trade Commission held a subcommittee meeting to conduct the first review regarding Lee Ki-heung's challenge for a third term.



Based on the preliminary review, the Sports Fair Trade Commission plans to reach a conclusion on Lee Ki-hung's reappointment at the full meeting scheduled for November 12th.



For Lee Ki-hung to be reappointed for a third term, he must exceptionally pass the review of the Sports Fair Trade Commission, but there is controversy as the committee members were directly appointed by him.



The labor union of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee pressured the committee to conduct a fair review, stating that during Lee's eight years in office, employees were neglected, budgets were squandered, and hiring irregularities had occurred.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!