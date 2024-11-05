President Yoon to hold a national address and press conference on Nov.7

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before we finish the news, we have one more update to share.



We have reported breaking news during the broadcast that President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a national address and press conference on Thursday, Nov. 7.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun! It seems that he will address the controversies surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and other political issues, but it feels like the conference has been moved up suddenly?



[Report]



Yes, it has been confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a national address and press conference in just three days on Nov. 7.



He is expected to candidly express his views on various controversies, including the allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



President Yoon was originally scheduled to have a dialogue with the public at the end of this month.



There were concerns that if he proceeded with the dialogue as planned at the end of this month, he might miss the timing to address the issues.



In fact, voices within the ruling party have been consistently expressing that the longer President Yoon delays his statement, the more difficult it will be to resolve the situation.



Let me reiterate.



It has been confirmed that President Yoon will hold a national address and press conference on November 7.



He is expected to honestly share his views on various controversies, including those related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



This has been a report from the presidential office.



