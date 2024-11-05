[News Today] HAN URGES PRESIDENTIAL APOLOGY

[LEAD]

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon broke his silence after the Democratic Party released recordings of conversations involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and political broker Myung Tae-kyun. He demanded a presidential apology and a cabinet reshuffle for reform. Han stated that these changes are crucial to counter the Democratic Party's efforts to disrupt constitutional governance and stir unrest.



[REPORT]

A presidential apology and cabinet reshuffle - these are the key points of the ruling party chief's message issued after four days.



Han Dong-hoon explained, the disclosure of audio files of conversations with a political broker is something the president should be apologetic for.



Han stressed that President Yoon must take all necessary measures including a public apology. He added now is not the time to emphasize legal principles.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party

Two and a half years still remain for this administration. We're still in the first half. If we listen and adjust, there's room to regain trust.



The PPP leader is once again calling for the suspension of the first lady's public activities, the appointment of a special inspector, the reshuffle of presidential aides, and a cabinet renewal.



However, Han made it clear that the reason for a reshuffle is to stop the Democratic Party from trying to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party

They're trying to stop the constitutional government to create a world for criminal Lee Jae-myung. Let me clarify. PPP will prevent that jointly with the people.



PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also blasted the main opposition party by saying it had turned into a massive 'crime protection cartel'.



Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party

By collecting petitions to prove Lee Jae-myung's innocence at rallies, having Lee personally visit petition booths reveals the DP's true intentions.



With the ruling party seniors worrying about internal feud, those attending a meeting with three-term lawmakers presided over by the floor leader agreed on the need for party unity and change in the presidential office.