[News Today] ‘POWER BROKER’ TO BE SUMMONED

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who is implicated in a nomination interference scandal involving the first lady Kim Keon-hee, faced prosecutors for a second day. Over the past two days, she had been interrogated for 24 hours. Amidst this, prosecutors are scheduling Myung Tae-kyun's appearance as Kim consistently denies any wrongdoing in the nominations.



Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun who was summoned as a suspect on charges of violating the political funds act was questioned by prosecutors for 12 hours.



It marked the second day of lengthy interrogation.



Entering the building and facing reporters, Kim again denied the allegation that she paid power broker Myung Tae-kyun to help secure an election nomination.



Kim Young-sun / Former lawmaker (Nov. 4)

I don’t know who Kang Hye-kyung borrowed the money from or how, but instead of a repayment confirmation, she deposited it into Kang's account regularly.



Kim is suspected of paying the broker around 90 million won, or 65-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, including from her salary, through her former accountant Kang Hye-kyung after winning the 2022 Changwon Uichang by-election.



A bundle of money worth 60 million won prepared by Kim was also handed to Myung through the accountant.



Myung Tae-kyun/ (Oct. 3)

I received KRW 60 mn (USD 43,000) at Nonghyup in front of my home on Jan. 16. We weren't lending it to Kim Young-sun but to Kang Hye-kyung.



The prosecution is looking into whether the payments made were in return for the nomination selection.



Also under investigation is a suspicious money flow of opinion poll expenses by a polling agency known as the Future Korea Institute ahead of the presidential election.



This involves allegations that Kim's nomination was effectively the price of opinion polls Myung carried out for then presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.



Prosecutors have reportedly notified the broker to appear for questioning and are coordinating a schedule.



As involved figures other than Kim will also be grilled, Myung is expected to be called in as early as this week.