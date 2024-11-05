[News Today] YOON TO GIVE PUBLIC ADDRESS
[LEAD]
On Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a public address and hold a press conference which would be his fourth since taking office.
Ahead of marking the halfway point in his term come Sunday, he is expected to talk about policy achievements made so far and also address various controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and political broker Myung Tae-kyun.
Yoon is also expected to respond to calls such as for a personnel reshuffle requested not only by the opposition but also the ruling party.
