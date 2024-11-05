[News Today] RUSSIAN HACKERS TARGET KOREA

North Korean troops are taking part in the Russia-Ukraine war, significantly affecting the Korean Peninsula and national security. Recently, a Russian hacker group targeted South Korea, reacting to statements by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, saying they will initiate hacking operations.



A system saying "grain loading remote control device" moves on its own.



A Russian hacking group claims it has hacked a granary in Jeollanam-do Province and posted this video as evidence.



It said "it just poured tons of grain onto the ground" by freely pressing a button, and "left all the equipment turned on at full power."



The hackers stressed they attacked this particular granary because it stores grains from Ukraine. They added that their operation targeting Korea has just begun.



They apparently took issue with the remarks made recently at a press conference by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin.



At the time, Kim said Seoul's decision to dispatch a team of observers or analysts to Ukraine would be an obvious task.



It has yet to be verified if the hacking attack was actually triggered by those remarks.



Back in September, the same group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on a water treatment facility in Kansas.



Experts warn that cyberattacks can result in physical accidents.



Choi Sang-myung / Security expert

Technical malfunctioning, various errors can cause real physical damage.



The Korea Internet & Security Agency is urging measures to enhance cyber security as there is a higher likelihood of cyberattacks following the dispatch of North Korean troops to the Russia-Ukraine war.