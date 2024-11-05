[News Today] SHINEE MINHO SOLO COMEBACK
[LEAD]
SHINee's MINHO is back as a solo artist but this time with a new musical style. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Boy band SHINee member Minho's solo album titled 'Call Back' was unveiled on various music sites Monday afternoon.
Minho has returned as a solo artist for the first time in two years and it's also his first regular full-length album.
The album contains ten songs including the title track also with the same title 'Call Back'.
The songs cover a range of genres such as R&B and African rhythm.
Junior singers from the same agency as Minho including aespa's Ningning and Sohee from RIIZE are featured in the album.
In an introductory press conference, Minho said that while the band SHINee delivered many powerful songs, he wanted to take a new approach in his solo album.
-
2024-11-05
- 수정2024-11-05 16:53:07
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.