President Yoon to hold press conference with no time limit on Nov.7

입력 2024.11.06 (00:29)

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, approaching the midpoint of his term, will deliver a public address and hold a press conference the day after tomorrow (Nov.7).

The presidential office stated that he will explain all matters of public interest without any restrictions on topics or time.

It will be a comprehensive press conference.

The first report is by Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Last night (Nov.4) around 9:30 PM, news broke about President Yoon Suk Yeol's public address and press conference.

This decision overturned expectations that he would have communication opportunities after completing his overseas schedule in mid-November.

The background includes repeated suggestions from the presidential office's staff and the ruling party.

A senior official from the presidential office stated, "During a staff meeting, it was agreed that it would be better to clarify the president's position before the overseas trip."

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also conveyed the same opinion.

[Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "I visited the presidential office yesterday. It was mentioned that late November would be the time, but it would be better to do it much earlier than that...."]

Public sentiment, worsened by issues such as the First Lady Kim Keon-hee matter, has reached a critical point, and there were consistent concerns that neglecting this could lead to a loss of governance momentum in the latter half of the term.

Now, the key is President Yoon's stance.

A senior official from the presidential office stated, "He will explain all matters that the public is curious about."

To this end, unlike past press conferences, there will be no restrictions on the topics, number of questions, or time.

Considering this, it seems that the format will be a comprehensive press conference with a sequence of questions and answers, followed by further questions.

President Yoon is also reported to be in a position to clearly convey what the public wants to hear.

The presidential office is also said to be still considering opportunities for direct communication with the public around the end of this month, separate from this press conference.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

