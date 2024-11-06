Democratic party launches ’Dedicated Response Team’ ahead of Lee Jae-Myung's sentencing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has established a dedicated organization to respond to the upcoming first trial verdict of their Leader Lee Jae-myung.



They are also increasing pressure on the special investigation into Kim Keon-hee, planning to hold a large-scale rally with external organizations this weekend.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



Ahead of the first trial verdict next week regarding Representative Lee Jae-myung's violation of the Public Official Election Act, the Democratic Party has launched an organization dedicated to responding to the legal risks faced by Mr. Lee.



This initiative aims to inform the public about Mr. Lee's grievances regarding what he calls the prosecution's "political assassination" investigation.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Chairperson of the Democratic Party's Special Committee on Judicial Justice: "(If the representative Lee is punished) it could fundamentally block the candidacy of a leading presidential candidate, which would have a very significant impact on the existence of the Democratic Party and, furthermore, the existence of the Republic of Korea."]



In addition to the allegations of violating the Public Official Election Act, the Democratic Party plans to actively respond to other cases related to the representative, such as the illegal remittance to North Korea case and the Daejang-dong case.



Following the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol's voice recording from a call with Mr. Myung, the party is also intensifying its offensive urging the acceptance of the "Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Act."



After a large turnout of party members at an outdoor rally last weekend, they will hold another large outdoor rally in Seoul this weekend with like-minded organizations.



This is the first time the party leadership has collaborated with external organizations for a rally, but the Democratic Party has clarified that this rally is not aimed at "regime change."



[Jo Seung-Lae/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "(The regime change) rally is not something the Democratic Party is joining; after those rallies are over, progressive alliances and emergency national meeting and civil society organizations condemning President Yoon Suk Yeol will gather to conduct a united action...."]



Before the outdoor rally, the Democratic Party has also begun a sit-in at the National Assembly to push for the enactment of the special investigation law regarding Mrs. Kim.



They plan to hold relay sit-ins by standing committees until the special investigation law is voted on in the plenary session on Nov.14.



As the Democratic Party designates November as "Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Month," they are ramping up pressure on the government, and the third special investigation law has passed the subcommittee of the Legislative and Judiciary Committee.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!