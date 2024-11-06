News 9

Han Dong-hoon reiterates need for president's address to meet public's expectations

입력 2024.11.06 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, attention is focused on how much President Yoon will reveal and what stance he will take.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon emphasized the need for reform, repeatedly urging the need to meet the public's eye level.

The ruling party demanded that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

Regarding the criteria for evaluating the political solution that will come out of the (president's) address and press conference, leader Han Dong-hoon once again brought up the 'public's eye level'.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I hope the address will match the public's eye level. I believe it must be so."]

He emphasized the need for change and reform, stating that conservatives must win.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The forces of opportunism and the forces of the Democratic Party trying to cover up crimes will ruin this country."]

Regarding personnel reform, the pro-Han faction even mentioned 'replacing the Prime Minister', but the pro-Yoon faction still expressed disagreements in communication methods with the presidential office, separate from its necessity.

[Lee Cheol-kyu/People Power Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Bae Seung-hee': "Showing a political offensive as if to pressure the person in charge of appointments is something we should move away from now..."]

However, even within the pro-Yoon faction, they clearly drew the line on the special counsel investigation bill negotiations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "We don't think we need to respond to (the Democratic Party's) political rhetoric that probes here and there."]

In this situation, the People Power Party launched a counterattack, urging leader Lee Jae-myung to agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To eliminate the possibility of objection, I believe it is in the public interest for the court to transparently broadcast the first trial hearing of leader Lee Jae-myung."]

Today (Nov. 5), leader Lee Jae-myung, who attended the trial of the Daejang-dong case, did not answer to reporters' questions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What is your position on the live broadcast of the first trial ruling?) ...."]

The People Power Party also criticized that in the DPRK's reporting of the Democratic Party's outdoor rally, they suggested that both party were moving as a set for the president's impeachment.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han Dong-hoon reiterates need for president's address to meet public's expectations
    • 입력 2024-11-06 00:29:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, attention is focused on how much President Yoon will reveal and what stance he will take.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon emphasized the need for reform, repeatedly urging the need to meet the public's eye level.

The ruling party demanded that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

Regarding the criteria for evaluating the political solution that will come out of the (president's) address and press conference, leader Han Dong-hoon once again brought up the 'public's eye level'.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I hope the address will match the public's eye level. I believe it must be so."]

He emphasized the need for change and reform, stating that conservatives must win.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The forces of opportunism and the forces of the Democratic Party trying to cover up crimes will ruin this country."]

Regarding personnel reform, the pro-Han faction even mentioned 'replacing the Prime Minister', but the pro-Yoon faction still expressed disagreements in communication methods with the presidential office, separate from its necessity.

[Lee Cheol-kyu/People Power Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Bae Seung-hee': "Showing a political offensive as if to pressure the person in charge of appointments is something we should move away from now..."]

However, even within the pro-Yoon faction, they clearly drew the line on the special counsel investigation bill negotiations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "We don't think we need to respond to (the Democratic Party's) political rhetoric that probes here and there."]

In this situation, the People Power Party launched a counterattack, urging leader Lee Jae-myung to agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To eliminate the possibility of objection, I believe it is in the public interest for the court to transparently broadcast the first trial hearing of leader Lee Jae-myung."]

Today (Nov. 5), leader Lee Jae-myung, who attended the trial of the Daejang-dong case, did not answer to reporters' questions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What is your position on the live broadcast of the first trial ruling?) ...."]

The People Power Party also criticized that in the DPRK's reporting of the Democratic Party's outdoor rally, they suggested that both party were moving as a set for the president's impeachment.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.