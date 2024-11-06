Han Dong-hoon reiterates need for president's address to meet public's expectations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, attention is focused on how much President Yoon will reveal and what stance he will take.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon emphasized the need for reform, repeatedly urging the need to meet the public's eye level.



The ruling party demanded that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



Regarding the criteria for evaluating the political solution that will come out of the (president's) address and press conference, leader Han Dong-hoon once again brought up the 'public's eye level'.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I hope the address will match the public's eye level. I believe it must be so."]



He emphasized the need for change and reform, stating that conservatives must win.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The forces of opportunism and the forces of the Democratic Party trying to cover up crimes will ruin this country."]



Regarding personnel reform, the pro-Han faction even mentioned 'replacing the Prime Minister', but the pro-Yoon faction still expressed disagreements in communication methods with the presidential office, separate from its necessity.



[Lee Cheol-kyu/People Power Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Bae Seung-hee': "Showing a political offensive as if to pressure the person in charge of appointments is something we should move away from now..."]



However, even within the pro-Yoon faction, they clearly drew the line on the special counsel investigation bill negotiations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "We don't think we need to respond to (the Democratic Party's) political rhetoric that probes here and there."]



In this situation, the People Power Party launched a counterattack, urging leader Lee Jae-myung to agree to the request for a live broadcast of his first trial ruling.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To eliminate the possibility of objection, I believe it is in the public interest for the court to transparently broadcast the first trial hearing of leader Lee Jae-myung."]



Today (Nov. 5), leader Lee Jae-myung, who attended the trial of the Daejang-dong case, did not answer to reporters' questions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What is your position on the live broadcast of the first trial ruling?) ...."]



The People Power Party also criticized that in the DPRK's reporting of the Democratic Party's outdoor rally, they suggested that both party were moving as a set for the president's impeachment.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!