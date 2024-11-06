N. Korea launches 600mm multiple rocket launchers, threatening the entire Korean Peninsula

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea recently launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile, and this morning (Nov.5) it conducted a short-range ballistic missile provocation.



South Korean military authorities warned that they would not overlook such provocations, stating that it is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher capable of striking the entire Korean Peninsula.



Kim Yong-jun reports.



[Report]



As the launch tube mounted on the vehicle rises, several missiles are launched simultaneously.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles presumed to be KN-25 and several rounds of 600mm large-caliber rockets around 7:30 AM today (Nov.5).



The missiles were launched from the area around Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province, flew approximately 400 km, and fell into the East Sea.



The KN-25 is a weapon that North Korea claims can carry tactical nuclear warheads of the Volcano-31 type.



Military authorities noted that North Korea launched this rocket from Sariwon, which is closer to us, unlike previous launches that were fired from Pyongyang to the northeast.



If aimed directly at us, the entire southern coast of the Korean Peninsula would fall within its range.



The military also analyzes that using a mobile launch vehicle is intended to showcase a surprise tactical nuclear attack.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff forecast that North Korea will continue various provocations, including hypersonic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and a seventh nuclear test.



In particular, it has been identified that activities to increase nuclear materials have been carried out, resulting in more nuclear materials than initially expected, and the possibility of an explosion test for a tactical nuke to be mounted on the 600mm rocket is considered the highest.



[Nam Ki-soo/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We will not overlook this, and we once again warn that North Korea will bear the responsibility for all subsequent consequences!"]



In response to North Korea's repeated missile provocations, South Korean military authorities plan to conduct training for the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Hyunmoo and the surface-to-air missile Cheongung soon.



KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



