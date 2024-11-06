News 9

[Exclusive] Analyzing DPRK military deployment on battlefield, estimated 15,000 on a 1,500 km front line

2024.11.06

[Anchor]

Following yesterday (Nov. 4), we continue our exclusive report on the deployment of DPRK troops today (Nov. 5).

A KBS reporting team dispatched to Ukraine conducted an exclusive interview with the Ukrainian Defense Minister, who revealed that there have been small-scale skirmishes with DPRK troops for the first time recently.

He also predicted that more DPRK troops would be fully deployed in a few weeks, estimating the total number of DPRK troops up to 15,000.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

Currently, the DPRK troops are integrated into the Russian military and are being deployed dispersely, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov.

He explained that along a front line stretching 1,500 km in the Kursk and other regions, 5 units of approximately 3,000 DPRK troops are deployed, totaling up to 15,000.

[Rustem Umerov/Ukrainian Defense Minister: "DPRK troops are put in Russian uniforms, they are being trained for the tactical engagements, they're being put under the supervision of the Russian troops."]

Minister Umerov stated that about 12,000 DPRK troops have been identified so far, but most are still in training.

However, some Russian commanders are dispatching DPRK troops to the battlefield, and he mentioned that there have been several small-scale skirmishes with DPRK troops recently.

[Rustem Umerov/Ukrainian Defense Minister: "We still do not see them systematic so they are part of small engagements rather than the involvement of all troops."]

In particular, since DPRK troops are mixed in with the Russian forces disguised as Mongolian Buryats, he said that accurate casualty or prisoner information will be announced after identity verification and analysis procedures.

Minister Umerov indicated that it seems to require a few weeks for DPRK troops to be fully deployed to the front lines.

[Rustem Umerov/Ukrainian Defense Minister: "They've provided them a training of a month period, which is now being shortened to several weeks or to one week so that they could get engagement in the battle field."]

Meanwhile, Minister Umerov mentioned that he is expected to lead a special envoy delegation that President Zelensky will send to South Korea, and they are currently discussing the date of the visit with the South Korean side.

This is Kim Kyung-jin reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.

  • [Exclusive] Analyzing DPRK military deployment on battlefield, estimated 15,000 on a 1,500 km front line
    • 입력 2024-11-06 00:29:03
    News 9
