When will the voting results be out? Trump is already laying groundwork to reject election results

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The extremely close U.S. presidential election is expected to reveal its results only after all the ballot counts from the battleground states are completed.



It may take several days to finalize the results, and conspiracy theories about election fraud are already emerging.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



In the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton called Republican candidate Donald Trump early the day after the election to concede her defeat.



[Hillary Clinton/2016 U.S. Presidential Election Democratic Candidate: "I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans."]



Four years ago, Biden's victory was only confirmed four days after the election when the Pennsylvania ballot counts were released.



This time, it may take even longer.



With the extremely close nature of this election, it is expected that the results will only be known after all the ballots from seven battleground states are counted.



[John King/CNN Political Correspondent: "The polls tell you it's the most razor close, complicated election in the 10 I've done. This is my 10th presidential election."]



It is also uncertain how long it will take to count early votes, which are estimated to be about half of the number of voters in the last election.



In particular, seven states, including Pennsylvania, will only begin to open and verify mail-in ballots today, on Election Day.



Additionally, if a recount occurs in battleground states, the announcement of results will be delayed.



If the vote counting is delayed, the possibility of conspiracy theories about fraudulent voting, similar to four years ago, cannot be ruled out.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "All this money on machines and they're going to say we may take an extra 12 days to determine and what do you think happens during that 12 days? What do you think happens?"]



Amid concerns about violence, some states have put the National Guard on standby or have already deployed them, creating a tense atmosphere across the country on Election Day.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!