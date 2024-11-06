News 9

Election Day: Campaigning finales in battleground states as voting kicks off in New Hampshire

[Anchor]

The world is watching on the U.S. presidental election, which has now moved from campaigning to the voters' choice.

Candidates Harris and Trump are both confident of victory, fiercely campaigning in the battleground states until the end.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Vice President Harris chose the steps of the museum famous for the movie 'Rocky' as her final stage.

She emphasized the importance of voting, highlighting that she started with a disadvantage but would ultimately win.

Stars like Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga also showed up to support her, and Vice President Harris responded by saying she would be a president for all.

In particular, she focused her last day on Pennsylvania, the key battleground state, visiting five cities.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "We know it is time for a new generation of leadership in America. When we fight, we win!"]

Former President Trump embarked on a rigorous campaign, moving from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, then Michigan.

His focus was also on Pennsylvania.

He compared the situation to football, emphasizing that victory was within reach, urging people to vote.

Trump, who repeatedly stressed border security, concluded his campaign in Michigan, where he also held his final rally in the last two elections.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America and lead the world to new heights of glory."]

Voting has begun.

First in the nation, six voters in a small mountain town in New Hampshire cast their ballots and their vote counts completed.

["For president... 3 for Kamala Harris, 3 for Donald Trump."]

In the last two elections, they all voted for the Democratic Party, but this time, reflecting the tight race, it ended in a tie.

With an unprecedentedly close contest, all eyes around the world are on the voting results to see who will emerge as the final winner.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

