U.S. election outcome to be decided in 7 battleground states, Pennsylvania holds the key

[Anchor]



The key to this U.S. presidential election is winning in the battleground states.



Therefore, both Harris and Trump have been focusing their efforts on the seven battleground states.



In particular, the place both candidates visited on the last day of campaigning is crucial.



The key state of Pennsylvania.



Reporter Lim Se-heum has analyzed the electoral landscape by region.



[Report]



Voting is underway, but the outcome is essentially decided in most states across the U.S.



Unless there are any surprises, in places like California and New York, candidate Harris is expected to win, while in Texas and Florida, candidate Trump is expected to win, thus monopolizing the electoral votes of those states.



In this case, candidate Harris would secure 226 electoral votes, while candidate Trump would secure 219.



Ultimately, who will obtain the necessary minimum 270 electoral votes for victory depends on the outcomes in the remaining seven states.



These are places where support rates are fluctuating.



[Harris: "When we fight, we win!"]



First, the optimal scenario for candidate Harris.



If she wins in the northern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, she will secure the 270 electoral votes and win.



All three of these states were won by Trump eight years ago and by Biden four years ago.



[Trump: "Kamala! You're fired!"]



The easiest path for candidate Trump is to win Pennsylvania and capture Georgia and North Carolina in the south to secure the 270 electoral votes.



There are various other scenarios, but the key is Pennsylvania, which has the most electoral votes among the battleground states.



[Seo Jung-kun/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Kyung Hee University: "If Harris cannot win Pennsylvania, she has almost no chance of winning, and if Trump loses Pennsylvania, he cannot win the presidential election no matter how many Sun Belt states he wins."]



Pennsylvania is where candidate Trump was shot at, and it is also where both candidates campaigned on the last day.



This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.



