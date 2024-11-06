Man in his 30s dies in hit-and-run incident involving drunk college student

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A drunken college student crashed his car into an electric bicycle riding on the side of the road, resulting in the death of the cyclist.



However, this college student attempted to cover up the incident by claiming he drank more after the accident.



Reporter Choi In-young has the details.



[Report]



A vehicle speeds towards and crashes directly into an electric bicycle.



As the bicycle gets trapped under the vehicle, sparks fly in all directions.



The offending vehicle flees the scene without taking any action.



At around 4:10 AM today (Nov.5), a college student in his 20s, identified as Kim, was driving under the influence and hit a bicycle on the side of the road before fleeing.



The cyclist, a man in his 30s, died as a result of the accident.



This is the vehicle driven by Kim.



The front windshield was shattered, and the hood was severely dented due to the impact.



Kim was arrested by the police three hours after the accident at his home, located about 1.5 km from the scene.



[Park Seong-ho/Head of the Traffic Division, Seongnam Sujeong Police Station: "Through CCTV tracking and inquiries, we identified the rear license plate of the suspect's vehicle and located it. We then entered the residence and apprehended the suspect who was sleeping."]



At the time of his arrest, Kim claimed, "I returned home after the accident and drank more," but this was a lie.



He attempted to conceal the amount of alcohol consumed while driving, claiming instead that he drank more afterward.



It was also revealed that Kim attempted to destroy evidence by hiding the memory card of the vehicle's black box at home, which was discovered.



At the time of the accident, Kim's blood alcohol concentration was reported to be above the level that would result in a license suspension.



The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of drunk driving and hit-and-run resulting in death under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and they will also investigate charges of dangerous driving resulting in death and evidence destruction.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



