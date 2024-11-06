News 9

Man in his 30s dies in hit-and-run incident involving drunk college student

입력 2024.11.06 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A drunken college student crashed his car into an electric bicycle riding on the side of the road, resulting in the death of the cyclist.

However, this college student attempted to cover up the incident by claiming he drank more after the accident.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

A vehicle speeds towards and crashes directly into an electric bicycle.

As the bicycle gets trapped under the vehicle, sparks fly in all directions.

The offending vehicle flees the scene without taking any action.

At around 4:10 AM today (Nov.5), a college student in his 20s, identified as Kim, was driving under the influence and hit a bicycle on the side of the road before fleeing.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, died as a result of the accident.

This is the vehicle driven by Kim.

The front windshield was shattered, and the hood was severely dented due to the impact.

Kim was arrested by the police three hours after the accident at his home, located about 1.5 km from the scene.

[Park Seong-ho/Head of the Traffic Division, Seongnam Sujeong Police Station: "Through CCTV tracking and inquiries, we identified the rear license plate of the suspect's vehicle and located it. We then entered the residence and apprehended the suspect who was sleeping."]

At the time of his arrest, Kim claimed, "I returned home after the accident and drank more," but this was a lie.

He attempted to conceal the amount of alcohol consumed while driving, claiming instead that he drank more afterward.

It was also revealed that Kim attempted to destroy evidence by hiding the memory card of the vehicle's black box at home, which was discovered.

At the time of the accident, Kim's blood alcohol concentration was reported to be above the level that would result in a license suspension.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of drunk driving and hit-and-run resulting in death under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and they will also investigate charges of dangerous driving resulting in death and evidence destruction.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Man in his 30s dies in hit-and-run incident involving drunk college student
    • 입력 2024-11-06 00:29:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

A drunken college student crashed his car into an electric bicycle riding on the side of the road, resulting in the death of the cyclist.

However, this college student attempted to cover up the incident by claiming he drank more after the accident.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

A vehicle speeds towards and crashes directly into an electric bicycle.

As the bicycle gets trapped under the vehicle, sparks fly in all directions.

The offending vehicle flees the scene without taking any action.

At around 4:10 AM today (Nov.5), a college student in his 20s, identified as Kim, was driving under the influence and hit a bicycle on the side of the road before fleeing.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, died as a result of the accident.

This is the vehicle driven by Kim.

The front windshield was shattered, and the hood was severely dented due to the impact.

Kim was arrested by the police three hours after the accident at his home, located about 1.5 km from the scene.

[Park Seong-ho/Head of the Traffic Division, Seongnam Sujeong Police Station: "Through CCTV tracking and inquiries, we identified the rear license plate of the suspect's vehicle and located it. We then entered the residence and apprehended the suspect who was sleeping."]

At the time of his arrest, Kim claimed, "I returned home after the accident and drank more," but this was a lie.

He attempted to conceal the amount of alcohol consumed while driving, claiming instead that he drank more afterward.

It was also revealed that Kim attempted to destroy evidence by hiding the memory card of the vehicle's black box at home, which was discovered.

At the time of the accident, Kim's blood alcohol concentration was reported to be above the level that would result in a license suspension.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of drunk driving and hit-and-run resulting in death under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and they will also investigate charges of dangerous driving resulting in death and evidence destruction.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.