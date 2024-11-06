Myung Tae-kyun to appear before prosecution on Nov. 8, claiming sufficient evidence to defend himself

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, will be investigated by the prosecution this Friday, November 8th.



Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have prepared evidence for defense.



There is interest in whether they will present items such as recording files that the prosecution has not secured.



Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the details.



[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's 'interference in candidate nominations,' will be summoned to the prosecution at 10 a.m. on November 8th.



He is a suspect under the charge of violating the Political Funds Act.



This comes 11 months after the investigation request to the Election Commission.



Mr. Myung is accused of receiving over 90 million won in unclear funds from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was elected in the 2022 Changwon's Changwon district by-election.



The prosecution is looking into whether the money was received as a reward for helping former lawmaker Kim with her nomination.



[Myung Tae-kyun/(on Oct. 3): "There are strange claims being made, and what happened is a financial transaction between Kim Young-sun and Kang Hye-kyung."]



Mr. Myung is also under suspicion for not properly receiving payment after conducting over 80 opinion polls for candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election.



Providing opinion polls for free is a violation of the Political Funds Act.



Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have evidence to dispel the allegations and that concerns about evidence destruction are groundless.



[Kim So-yeon/Lawyer for Mr. Myung Tae-kyun: "Mr. Myung has sufficient evidence to defend himself, including recording files and other pieces of evidence."]



It is reported that the prosecution had searched Mr. Myung's residence twice, but was unable to secure any key evidence, including Mr. Myung's mobile phone recording files.



This is why there is high interest in how much relevant evidence Mr. Myung will submit during this investigation.



Before Mr. Myung's investigation, the prosecution plans to interrogate key suspects and witnesses, including Kang Hye-kyung, over the next two days, tomorrow (Nov. 6) and the day after (Nov. 7).



The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has decided to dispatch four prosecutors, including a deputy chief prosecutor and a chief prosecutor, to the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



