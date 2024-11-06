News 9

Myung Tae-kyun to appear before prosecution on Nov. 8, claiming sufficient evidence to defend himself

입력 2024.11.06 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, will be investigated by the prosecution this Friday, November 8th.

Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have prepared evidence for defense.

There is interest in whether they will present items such as recording files that the prosecution has not secured.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the details.

[Report]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's 'interference in candidate nominations,' will be summoned to the prosecution at 10 a.m. on November 8th.

He is a suspect under the charge of violating the Political Funds Act.

This comes 11 months after the investigation request to the Election Commission.

Mr. Myung is accused of receiving over 90 million won in unclear funds from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was elected in the 2022 Changwon's Changwon district by-election.

The prosecution is looking into whether the money was received as a reward for helping former lawmaker Kim with her nomination.

[Myung Tae-kyun/(on Oct. 3): "There are strange claims being made, and what happened is a financial transaction between Kim Young-sun and Kang Hye-kyung."]

Mr. Myung is also under suspicion for not properly receiving payment after conducting over 80 opinion polls for candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election.

Providing opinion polls for free is a violation of the Political Funds Act.

Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have evidence to dispel the allegations and that concerns about evidence destruction are groundless.

[Kim So-yeon/Lawyer for Mr. Myung Tae-kyun: "Mr. Myung has sufficient evidence to defend himself, including recording files and other pieces of evidence."]

It is reported that the prosecution had searched Mr. Myung's residence twice, but was unable to secure any key evidence, including Mr. Myung's mobile phone recording files.

This is why there is high interest in how much relevant evidence Mr. Myung will submit during this investigation.

Before Mr. Myung's investigation, the prosecution plans to interrogate key suspects and witnesses, including Kang Hye-kyung, over the next two days, tomorrow (Nov. 6) and the day after (Nov. 7).

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has decided to dispatch four prosecutors, including a deputy chief prosecutor and a chief prosecutor, to the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung Tae-kyun to appear before prosecution on Nov. 8, claiming sufficient evidence to defend himself
    • 입력 2024-11-06 00:29:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, will be investigated by the prosecution this Friday, November 8th.

Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have prepared evidence for defense.

There is interest in whether they will present items such as recording files that the prosecution has not secured.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the details.

[Report]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's 'interference in candidate nominations,' will be summoned to the prosecution at 10 a.m. on November 8th.

He is a suspect under the charge of violating the Political Funds Act.

This comes 11 months after the investigation request to the Election Commission.

Mr. Myung is accused of receiving over 90 million won in unclear funds from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was elected in the 2022 Changwon's Changwon district by-election.

The prosecution is looking into whether the money was received as a reward for helping former lawmaker Kim with her nomination.

[Myung Tae-kyun/(on Oct. 3): "There are strange claims being made, and what happened is a financial transaction between Kim Young-sun and Kang Hye-kyung."]

Mr. Myung is also under suspicion for not properly receiving payment after conducting over 80 opinion polls for candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election.

Providing opinion polls for free is a violation of the Political Funds Act.

Mr. Myung's side has stated that they have evidence to dispel the allegations and that concerns about evidence destruction are groundless.

[Kim So-yeon/Lawyer for Mr. Myung Tae-kyun: "Mr. Myung has sufficient evidence to defend himself, including recording files and other pieces of evidence."]

It is reported that the prosecution had searched Mr. Myung's residence twice, but was unable to secure any key evidence, including Mr. Myung's mobile phone recording files.

This is why there is high interest in how much relevant evidence Mr. Myung will submit during this investigation.

Before Mr. Myung's investigation, the prosecution plans to interrogate key suspects and witnesses, including Kang Hye-kyung, over the next two days, tomorrow (Nov. 6) and the day after (Nov. 7).

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has decided to dispatch four prosecutors, including a deputy chief prosecutor and a chief prosecutor, to the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.