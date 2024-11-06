Intoxicated man in 30s assaults passing woman in 20s, claims no recollection, arrest warrant denied

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 20s violently attacked a woman he had never seen before in a residential area of Sinchon, Seoul.



After being caught by the police, he stated that he was drunk and could not remember anything.



The police applied for an arrest warrant, but it was dismissed by the court.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.



[Report]



Around 9 PM on the night of November 3rd, in a residential area of Sinchon, Seoul.



A seemingly intoxicated man.



He stumbles down an alleyway.



It seemed he had passed by, then shortly after, this man suddenly reappears in the same alley.



He then rushes to a passing woman and starts hitting her violently.



The woman tries to fend him off, but the man's assault continues.



As she continues to resist, the man flees the alley.



This incident involves a man in his 20s attacking a woman in her 20s that he's never met before, for no apparent reason.



[Shim Jong-ye/Local Resident: "He was hitting her here. I was at home and suddenly heard (the victim) saying, 'Why are you following me, why are you following me, why are you following me'..."]



The man fled down this path but was caught by the police about 20 minutes later.



The police charged him with assault, and this morning (Nov. 5th), a warrant review was held at the Seoul Western District Court.



["(Why did you hit the victim?) ... (Do you remember the crime?) ... (Did you not know the victim?) ..."]



During police questioning, the man stated that he had been drinking with acquaintances before the incident but could not remember anything.



The woman is reported to have suffered significant injuries, including swelling and bruising on her face.



However, the court dismissed the arrest warrant, stating there was no risk of evidence destruction or flight.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



