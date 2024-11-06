90,000 students in Seoul undergo literacy tests amid concerns over low comprehension skills among today's youth

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, there have been continuous criticisms that the reading and comprehension skills of today's youth, or literacy, have declined compared to the past.



As issues arise in schools, such as misunderstanding "today" as "Friday" and "three days" as "four days," the education authorities have begun to assess the situation.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



"When I said it was 'the starting point of the incident,' they questioned why I was cursing," and "students thought 'family tree' was a set of jokbal and bossam," are real experiences reported by teachers.



Students sometimes confuse "bedroll" with "constellation" or understand "sugar-free" as sugar made from radishes, which disrupts classes.



According to a survey by a teachers' organization, 9 out of 10 teachers responded that students' literacy has indeed declined compared to the past.



As concerns grow, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has initiated literacy diagnostic assessments to understand the situation.



This year, over 90,000 students from 500 elementary, middle, and high schools in Seoul participated, more than doubling from last year.



[Sung Nak-kyung/Principal of Jeongmok Elementary School: "Students are spending less time reading books because they are constantly looking at 'short-form' or other stimulating short videos, which is significantly affecting their literacy."]



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education stated that the assessment questions were centered around everyday words like "three days" and "today."



The results of this assessment will also be used as educational materials for after-school programs.



[Seo Hyuk/Professor of Korean Education at Ewha Womans University: "Literacy levels are not always easy to assess. Education needs to be conducted scientifically, using texts or materials that are appropriate for students' literacy levels."]



With the introduction of AI digital textbooks next year, there are increasing calls for specific measures to prevent further decline in literacy.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



