Bus driver's quick decision to perform CPR saves collapsed passenger

[Anchor]

A passenger suddenly collapsed on a bus during their commute home.

In this pressing moment, the hero who saved a life with CPR was the bus driver.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the detailed story.

[Report]

On the bus during the commute home.

A woman standing and holding onto the bus handle suddenly collapses.

Realizing that something was wrong, the bus driver rushed over to the passenger.

[Oh Myung-seok/Bus Driver: "I turned around and ran over. (The passenger) her eyes had lost focus and was unable to breathe."]

There was no time to hesitate.

Mr. Oh asked someone nearby to call for help and immediately began performing CPR.

How much time had passed?

Thanks to Mr. Oh's emergency measures, the woman regained consciousness.

It was just 2 minutes after her collapse.

[Oh Myung-seok/Bus Driver: "(I performed) about 40 chest compressions, checked for breathing. I was able to proceed calmly because I followed the training."]

The woman sat in a seat that another passenger had offered and took a moment to settle down.

The bus remained stopped here after the passenger collapsed.

Mr. Oh only took the wheel again after the ambulance arrived.

He watched until the paramedics transported the passenger, and only then did he feel relieved.

[Oh Myung-seok/Bus Driver: "I was relieved that the paramedics arrived. I was really glad that nothing worse happened."]

Mr. Oh's good deed became known later after a post was made on an online bulletin board.

The writer wrote, "In a situation where no one could step forward, the driver's calm response allowed the student to regain consciousness," highlighting Mr. Oh's actions.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

