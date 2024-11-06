News 9

Foundation of Korean cuisine ‘jang making culture’ to become UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

입력 2024.11.06 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The 'jang making culture,' which can be considered the foundation of Korean cuisine, is expected to be registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Above all, it has received high praise for embodying the history and traditions of our community.

The final decision on the registration is expected to be made early next month.

Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Under clear skies, rows of traditional fermentation jars are aligned.

Every year, monks carefully brew ganjang(soy sauce) and doenjang(soybean paste), Korea's traditional fermented sauces.

After years of waiting, the sauces develop their deep flavors.

[Buddhist Monk Gyeo-ho: "We brew on 'the day of the horse', and while brewing, we continuously chant. From the moment we dissolve the salt, we chant... It's the taste of nature. Doenjang and ganjang are not artificial."]

This 'jang making culture' has been the root of our diet since ancient times and is now gaining attention as the source of K-food.

A UNESCO evaluation body has recommended the 'Korean jang making culture' for registration as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The careful selection of beans, the boiling and mashing to make meju, then hanging it with rice straw, and soaking it in saltwater for fermentation all showcase a unique Korean culture.

In particular, it has been recognized for inheriting the community spirit of families and society through the process of making jang.

[Shin Dong-hwa/Honorary Professor, Jeonbuk National University Department of Food Engineering: "Fermented sauces play the most fundamental role in differentiating Korean cuisine. As peole gather to make it together, it creates a culture of unity among the members..."]

Starting with the Jongmyo Jerye ritual, our country already has 22 elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and including Talchum (mask dance).

The final decision on registration will be made in early next month at the 19th Intangible Heritage Committee, and there have been very few cases where a recommendation for registration has been overturned.

This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Foundation of Korean cuisine ‘jang making culture’ to become UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
    • 입력 2024-11-06 00:31:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The 'jang making culture,' which can be considered the foundation of Korean cuisine, is expected to be registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Above all, it has received high praise for embodying the history and traditions of our community.

The final decision on the registration is expected to be made early next month.

Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Under clear skies, rows of traditional fermentation jars are aligned.

Every year, monks carefully brew ganjang(soy sauce) and doenjang(soybean paste), Korea's traditional fermented sauces.

After years of waiting, the sauces develop their deep flavors.

[Buddhist Monk Gyeo-ho: "We brew on 'the day of the horse', and while brewing, we continuously chant. From the moment we dissolve the salt, we chant... It's the taste of nature. Doenjang and ganjang are not artificial."]

This 'jang making culture' has been the root of our diet since ancient times and is now gaining attention as the source of K-food.

A UNESCO evaluation body has recommended the 'Korean jang making culture' for registration as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The careful selection of beans, the boiling and mashing to make meju, then hanging it with rice straw, and soaking it in saltwater for fermentation all showcase a unique Korean culture.

In particular, it has been recognized for inheriting the community spirit of families and society through the process of making jang.

[Shin Dong-hwa/Honorary Professor, Jeonbuk National University Department of Food Engineering: "Fermented sauces play the most fundamental role in differentiating Korean cuisine. As peole gather to make it together, it creates a culture of unity among the members..."]

Starting with the Jongmyo Jerye ritual, our country already has 22 elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and including Talchum (mask dance).

The final decision on registration will be made in early next month at the 19th Intangible Heritage Committee, and there have been very few cases where a recommendation for registration has been overturned.

This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.