Sports Ministry red lights fourth consecutive term for KFA President Chung, demanding further penalties on organization

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is demanding a suspension at the least for Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, which has raised interest in his future as he seeks a fourth term.

The audit results from the Korea Football Association revealed 27 cases of illegal and improper administrative actions.

However, the association has stated that it is difficult to accept these findings.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

From the resignation of coach Klinsmann to the appointment of coach Hong Myung-bo, and the issues surrounding the construction of the Cheonan Football Center, which were heavily criticized during the National Assembly's audit.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has determined that after a year of public criticism severe punishment for the Korea Football Association is unavoidable.

[Choi Hyun-joon/Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Inspector General: "The Korea Football Association has shown behavior that deceives the public who entrusted them. In response, we have demanded a suspension or more severe punishment for President Chung Mong-gyu, the full-time vice president, and the technical director, who are the three main related parties."]

For executives of the Korea Football Association, which is a public interest organization, the punishment can range from suspension to dismissal.

Essentially, the government has made it clear that it will not allow President Chung to seek a fourth term.

Regarding the appointment of coach Hong, the Korea Football Association has been instructed to seek measures to address procedural flaws on its own.

In addition to the coach's appointment, a total of 27 cases of improper and illegal football administration have been pointed out, including the misappropriation of government subsidies during the construction of the Cheonan Football Center and last year's controversy over the pardon of football figures.

However, there are also questions about the effectiveness of the Ministry's audit results.

The Ministry's request for punishment will be handled by the Sports Fairness Committee within the Korea Football Association, and it remains uncertain whether the fairness committee, which President Chung effectively appointed, will impose severe penalties.

[Choi Hyun-joon/Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Auditor: "I want to make it clear that we will take all policy measures available until the organization is restored to normal."]

The Football Association has stated that it will consider requesting a re-examination of the audit results, indicating that the controversy is likely to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

