Suwon FC Women win with 2 goals from Kang Chae-rim, 1 goal with opponent's foot, 1 goal with her own foot

In the first match of the Women's Football WK League Championship, Suwon FC Women took the lead against Hwacheon KSPO WFC thanks to the performance of national team striker Kang Chae-rim.



Playing at home for the first match, Suwon FC Women took the lead with a fortunate own goal.



Kang Chae-rim's misdirected shot deflected off an opposing defender's foot and resulted in the opening goal.



In the second half, Kang Chae-rim took scored an additional goal, this time with her own foot instead of the opponent's.



Her focus was exceptional as she finished off a precise ground cross while taking a fall.



With Kang Chae-rim's one-man show, Suwon FC Women secured an important first match and took a big step towards their first championship in 14 years.



