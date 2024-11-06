Suwon FC Women win with 2 goals from Kang Chae-rim, 1 goal with opponent's foot, 1 goal with her own foot
Playing at home for the first match, Suwon FC Women took the lead with a fortunate own goal.
Kang Chae-rim's misdirected shot deflected off an opposing defender's foot and resulted in the opening goal.
In the second half, Kang Chae-rim took scored an additional goal, this time with her own foot instead of the opponent's.
Her focus was exceptional as she finished off a precise ground cross while taking a fall.
With Kang Chae-rim's one-man show, Suwon FC Women secured an important first match and took a big step towards their first championship in 14 years.
