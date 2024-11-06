Korea Gas Corporation extends winning streak to 6 games with dramatic comeback basketball in fourth quarter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, Korea Gas Corporation achieved a miraculous comeback victory against KT, tying the team's all-time record with six consecutive wins.



Korea Gas Corporation was trailing until the third quarter, then brought a dramatic turnaround thanks to the performances of Nicholson and Belangel.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.



[Report]



Korea Gas Corporation struggled early in the game, unable to contain KT's Heo Hoon.



Heo Hoon broke down the Gas Corporation defense by moving in and out of the court.



Trailing until the third quarter, Korea Gas Corporation opened the curtain for a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter.



Foreign player Nicholson gradually narrowed the score gap with his experienced hook shots.



Filipino star Belangel also contributed with an incredible fadeaway shot.



In the final moments of the game, Nicholson completed a turning shot to take the lead in the end.



[Commentary: "Korea Gas Corporation is creating a miracle."]



In the closing moments, Korea Gas Corporation, showcasing tremendous firepower from Nicholson and Belangel, defeated KT 82 to 74, achieving their sixth consecutive win.



[Shin Seung-min/Korea Gas Corporation: "I feel good to be able to gift a victory to our home fans with a great performance at home today. We will all do our best to carry this momentum until the end of the season."]



Nicholson soared with 33 points, including five three-pointers, while Belangel contributed 12 points, fulfilling his role at crucial moments.



KT's Heo Hoon scored 18 points, but losing focus in the final moments suffered a painful comeback loss.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



