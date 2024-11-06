News 9

Korea Gas Corporation extends winning streak to 6 games with dramatic comeback basketball in fourth quarter

입력 2024.11.06 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Korea Gas Corporation achieved a miraculous comeback victory against KT, tying the team's all-time record with six consecutive wins.

Korea Gas Corporation was trailing until the third quarter, then brought a dramatic turnaround thanks to the performances of Nicholson and Belangel.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

Korea Gas Corporation struggled early in the game, unable to contain KT's Heo Hoon.

Heo Hoon broke down the Gas Corporation defense by moving in and out of the court.

Trailing until the third quarter, Korea Gas Corporation opened the curtain for a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter.

Foreign player Nicholson gradually narrowed the score gap with his experienced hook shots.

Filipino star Belangel also contributed with an incredible fadeaway shot.

In the final moments of the game, Nicholson completed a turning shot to take the lead in the end.

[Commentary: "Korea Gas Corporation is creating a miracle."]

In the closing moments, Korea Gas Corporation, showcasing tremendous firepower from Nicholson and Belangel, defeated KT 82 to 74, achieving their sixth consecutive win.

[Shin Seung-min/Korea Gas Corporation: "I feel good to be able to gift a victory to our home fans with a great performance at home today. We will all do our best to carry this momentum until the end of the season."]

Nicholson soared with 33 points, including five three-pointers, while Belangel contributed 12 points, fulfilling his role at crucial moments.

KT's Heo Hoon scored 18 points, but losing focus in the final moments suffered a painful comeback loss.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea Gas Corporation extends winning streak to 6 games with dramatic comeback basketball in fourth quarter
    • 입력 2024-11-06 02:35:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Korea Gas Corporation achieved a miraculous comeback victory against KT, tying the team's all-time record with six consecutive wins.

Korea Gas Corporation was trailing until the third quarter, then brought a dramatic turnaround thanks to the performances of Nicholson and Belangel.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

Korea Gas Corporation struggled early in the game, unable to contain KT's Heo Hoon.

Heo Hoon broke down the Gas Corporation defense by moving in and out of the court.

Trailing until the third quarter, Korea Gas Corporation opened the curtain for a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter.

Foreign player Nicholson gradually narrowed the score gap with his experienced hook shots.

Filipino star Belangel also contributed with an incredible fadeaway shot.

In the final moments of the game, Nicholson completed a turning shot to take the lead in the end.

[Commentary: "Korea Gas Corporation is creating a miracle."]

In the closing moments, Korea Gas Corporation, showcasing tremendous firepower from Nicholson and Belangel, defeated KT 82 to 74, achieving their sixth consecutive win.

[Shin Seung-min/Korea Gas Corporation: "I feel good to be able to gift a victory to our home fans with a great performance at home today. We will all do our best to carry this momentum until the end of the season."]

Nicholson soared with 33 points, including five three-pointers, while Belangel contributed 12 points, fulfilling his role at crucial moments.

KT's Heo Hoon scored 18 points, but losing focus in the final moments suffered a painful comeback loss.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.