Ginkgo tree saved from risk of submersion: A symbol of natural heritage preservation

[Anchor]



In Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, there is a natural monument, the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.



It faced the threat of submersion due to dam construction in the 1980s, but thanks to the efforts of local residents, it was relocated to a new site, preserving the traces of hundreds of years.



How was this possible? Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.



[Report]



The majestic ginkgo tree stands proudly.



It is 37 meters tall and has a circumference of over 14 meters.



This is the ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, which has preserved the traces of 760 years.



Designated as a natural monument, it is the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.



Originally planted in the playground of an elementary school, the ginkgo tree was at risk of being submerged as about 9 meters of its trunk would be underwater due to the construction of the Imha Dam planned in 1985. Following the earnest requests of the residents, a rescue operation began.



The method was unique.



Instead of 'transplanting' the tree, they raised the soil under the tree and planted it 15 meters higher, a process called 'soil raising'.



It took four years to complete the work, lifting the 500-ton tree by 20 to 30 centimeters each day, with a project cost of 2.5 billion won.



It has now been 30 years since it took root in its new location.



[Jo Un-yeon/Natural Heritage Committee Member, Korea Heritage Service: "If this tree is moved to another place, the cultural value would decrease, so it was planted in that spot. It has significant historical value."]



The residents' feelings towards the ginkgo tree, which has shared the village's history, are profound.



[Kwon Oh-seon/Yonggye-ri Resident: "I think it is a very good tree that provides a place of rest. I had some doubts about whether we could save such a big tree, but I am glad it is alive."]



The ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri is recorded as the largest tree transplant case in the world.



It is regarded as a symbol that has preserved natural heritage, bridging the past and the present.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.



