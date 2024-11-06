News 9

Ginkgo tree saved from risk of submersion: A symbol of natural heritage preservation

입력 2024.11.06 (02:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, there is a natural monument, the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.

It faced the threat of submersion due to dam construction in the 1980s, but thanks to the efforts of local residents, it was relocated to a new site, preserving the traces of hundreds of years.

How was this possible? Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.

[Report]

The majestic ginkgo tree stands proudly.

It is 37 meters tall and has a circumference of over 14 meters.

This is the ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, which has preserved the traces of 760 years.

Designated as a natural monument, it is the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.

Originally planted in the playground of an elementary school, the ginkgo tree was at risk of being submerged as about 9 meters of its trunk would be underwater due to the construction of the Imha Dam planned in 1985. Following the earnest requests of the residents, a rescue operation began.

The method was unique.

Instead of 'transplanting' the tree, they raised the soil under the tree and planted it 15 meters higher, a process called 'soil raising'.

It took four years to complete the work, lifting the 500-ton tree by 20 to 30 centimeters each day, with a project cost of 2.5 billion won.

It has now been 30 years since it took root in its new location.

[Jo Un-yeon/Natural Heritage Committee Member, Korea Heritage Service: "If this tree is moved to another place, the cultural value would decrease, so it was planted in that spot. It has significant historical value."]

The residents' feelings towards the ginkgo tree, which has shared the village's history, are profound.

[Kwon Oh-seon/Yonggye-ri Resident: "I think it is a very good tree that provides a place of rest. I had some doubts about whether we could save such a big tree, but I am glad it is alive."]

The ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri is recorded as the largest tree transplant case in the world.

It is regarded as a symbol that has preserved natural heritage, bridging the past and the present.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ginkgo tree saved from risk of submersion: A symbol of natural heritage preservation
    • 입력 2024-11-06 02:58:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, there is a natural monument, the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.

It faced the threat of submersion due to dam construction in the 1980s, but thanks to the efforts of local residents, it was relocated to a new site, preserving the traces of hundreds of years.

How was this possible? Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.

[Report]

The majestic ginkgo tree stands proudly.

It is 37 meters tall and has a circumference of over 14 meters.

This is the ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, which has preserved the traces of 760 years.

Designated as a natural monument, it is the oldest ginkgo tree in the country.

Originally planted in the playground of an elementary school, the ginkgo tree was at risk of being submerged as about 9 meters of its trunk would be underwater due to the construction of the Imha Dam planned in 1985. Following the earnest requests of the residents, a rescue operation began.

The method was unique.

Instead of 'transplanting' the tree, they raised the soil under the tree and planted it 15 meters higher, a process called 'soil raising'.

It took four years to complete the work, lifting the 500-ton tree by 20 to 30 centimeters each day, with a project cost of 2.5 billion won.

It has now been 30 years since it took root in its new location.

[Jo Un-yeon/Natural Heritage Committee Member, Korea Heritage Service: "If this tree is moved to another place, the cultural value would decrease, so it was planted in that spot. It has significant historical value."]

The residents' feelings towards the ginkgo tree, which has shared the village's history, are profound.

[Kwon Oh-seon/Yonggye-ri Resident: "I think it is a very good tree that provides a place of rest. I had some doubts about whether we could save such a big tree, but I am glad it is alive."]

The ginkgo tree in Yonggye-ri is recorded as the largest tree transplant case in the world.

It is regarded as a symbol that has preserved natural heritage, bridging the past and the present.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.
김지홍
김지홍 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.