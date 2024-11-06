British media reports: Tottenham expected to issue one-year contract extension option for Son Heung-min

동영상 고정 취소

Reports from the UK suggest that Tottenham Hotspur is expected to activate a one-year contract extension option for Son Heung-min, whose contract is set to expire next year.



The contract of Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min will expire next summer.



With little news on a contract renewal, interest has been focused on whether Son will transfer.



However, a British media outlet reported that "Tottenham will soon issue a one-year contract extension option for Son Heung-min soon," adding that "both Tottenham and Son Heung-min agree to activate the option."



If this happens, Son Heung-min will have spent 10 years with Tottenham since joining in 2015.



However, it is known that Son's side still prefers a multi-year contract, so it seems we will have to wait for an official announcement from the Tottenham club.



