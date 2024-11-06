National baseball team poised for strong performance in Premier 12

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this Premier 12 national team, there is a player who first donned the Taegeuk mark at the age of 28, coming from a developmental player background.



This player is Shin Min-jae, known as the "Cinderella" of LG Twins.



He is determined to give his best performance with a so-called "bulldog spirit."



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



Dashing at explosive speed to slip through the opponent's defense and steal second base.



A fantastic throw that follows a spider-like catch, almost like an aerial acrobatics!



Now, preparing for the Premier 12 with the Taegeuk mark on his chest, second baseman Shin Min-jae is called "Cinderella."



He was not selected in the rookie draft and came from a "developmental player background," but he has secured a starting position in the first team and has now tasted the honor of becoming a national representative at the age of 28.



[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "I feel good, and I don't really feel it yet, but if I get to go to the Premier 12 tournament, I think it will feel really good."]



The driving force behind Shin Min-jae's growth as a national representative, despite not receiving much attention until now, is his "bulldog spirit," akin to a weed.



Just two years ago, his batting was considered a weakness, and he was mainly used as a pinch runner, but he persevered and dedicated himself to improving his skills, earning the honor of making the final out that secured LG's championship last year.



This year, he has achieved his best performance since his debut with a batting average close to .300, and in a recent evaluation match against Cuba, he even delivered a two-RBI clutch hit.



[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "(Who do you think is the biggest influence among those who made your current self?) Me. I believe I did it myself, and if I had given up when I was tired, I think that would have been the end of it."]



With injuries to outfielders like Koo Ja-wook, coach Ryu Jung-il is planning to utilize Shin Min-jae more.



[Ryu Jung-il/Baseball National Team Coach: "Shin Min-jae is the starting second baseman, and we currently have four outfielders. Since Shin Min-jae has experience in the outfield, if necessary, I will use him in the outfield."]



With his tenacity and hard work, Shin Min-jae, who wears the Taegeuk mark on his left chest, is expected to become a surprise star that shines in Ryu Jung-il's team, just like his nickname "Cinderella."



KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



