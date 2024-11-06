News 9

National baseball team poised for strong performance in Premier 12

입력 2024.11.06 (02:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In this Premier 12 national team, there is a player who first donned the Taegeuk mark at the age of 28, coming from a developmental player background.

This player is Shin Min-jae, known as the "Cinderella" of LG Twins.

He is determined to give his best performance with a so-called "bulldog spirit."

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Dashing at explosive speed to slip through the opponent's defense and steal second base.

A fantastic throw that follows a spider-like catch, almost like an aerial acrobatics!

Now, preparing for the Premier 12 with the Taegeuk mark on his chest, second baseman Shin Min-jae is called "Cinderella."

He was not selected in the rookie draft and came from a "developmental player background," but he has secured a starting position in the first team and has now tasted the honor of becoming a national representative at the age of 28.

[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "I feel good, and I don't really feel it yet, but if I get to go to the Premier 12 tournament, I think it will feel really good."]

The driving force behind Shin Min-jae's growth as a national representative, despite not receiving much attention until now, is his "bulldog spirit," akin to a weed.

Just two years ago, his batting was considered a weakness, and he was mainly used as a pinch runner, but he persevered and dedicated himself to improving his skills, earning the honor of making the final out that secured LG's championship last year.

This year, he has achieved his best performance since his debut with a batting average close to .300, and in a recent evaluation match against Cuba, he even delivered a two-RBI clutch hit.

[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "(Who do you think is the biggest influence among those who made your current self?) Me. I believe I did it myself, and if I had given up when I was tired, I think that would have been the end of it."]

With injuries to outfielders like Koo Ja-wook, coach Ryu Jung-il is planning to utilize Shin Min-jae more.

[Ryu Jung-il/Baseball National Team Coach: "Shin Min-jae is the starting second baseman, and we currently have four outfielders. Since Shin Min-jae has experience in the outfield, if necessary, I will use him in the outfield."]

With his tenacity and hard work, Shin Min-jae, who wears the Taegeuk mark on his left chest, is expected to become a surprise star that shines in Ryu Jung-il's team, just like his nickname "Cinderella."

KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National baseball team poised for strong performance in Premier 12
    • 입력 2024-11-06 02:58:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

In this Premier 12 national team, there is a player who first donned the Taegeuk mark at the age of 28, coming from a developmental player background.

This player is Shin Min-jae, known as the "Cinderella" of LG Twins.

He is determined to give his best performance with a so-called "bulldog spirit."

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Dashing at explosive speed to slip through the opponent's defense and steal second base.

A fantastic throw that follows a spider-like catch, almost like an aerial acrobatics!

Now, preparing for the Premier 12 with the Taegeuk mark on his chest, second baseman Shin Min-jae is called "Cinderella."

He was not selected in the rookie draft and came from a "developmental player background," but he has secured a starting position in the first team and has now tasted the honor of becoming a national representative at the age of 28.

[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "I feel good, and I don't really feel it yet, but if I get to go to the Premier 12 tournament, I think it will feel really good."]

The driving force behind Shin Min-jae's growth as a national representative, despite not receiving much attention until now, is his "bulldog spirit," akin to a weed.

Just two years ago, his batting was considered a weakness, and he was mainly used as a pinch runner, but he persevered and dedicated himself to improving his skills, earning the honor of making the final out that secured LG's championship last year.

This year, he has achieved his best performance since his debut with a batting average close to .300, and in a recent evaluation match against Cuba, he even delivered a two-RBI clutch hit.

[Shin Min-jae/Baseball National Team: "(Who do you think is the biggest influence among those who made your current self?) Me. I believe I did it myself, and if I had given up when I was tired, I think that would have been the end of it."]

With injuries to outfielders like Koo Ja-wook, coach Ryu Jung-il is planning to utilize Shin Min-jae more.

[Ryu Jung-il/Baseball National Team Coach: "Shin Min-jae is the starting second baseman, and we currently have four outfielders. Since Shin Min-jae has experience in the outfield, if necessary, I will use him in the outfield."]

With his tenacity and hard work, Shin Min-jae, who wears the Taegeuk mark on his left chest, is expected to become a surprise star that shines in Ryu Jung-il's team, just like his nickname "Cinderella."

KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ <br>될 듯

대통령실, 7일 기자회견…‘무제한 끝장 기자회견’ 될 듯
[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”

[단독] “북한군 교전 사상자 등 분석 중…최대 15,000명 배치 예상”
이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 <br>투표 상황은?

이 시각 버지니아·플로리다 투표 상황은?
명태균 8일 검찰 출석…<br>“방어할 증거 준비”

명태균 8일 검찰 출석…“방어할 증거 준비”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.