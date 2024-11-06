Discover Kin-ball: The unique sport that promotes teamwork

동영상 고정 취소

Have you heard of the sport called Kin-Ball?



Let's dive into this unique sport that uses a large ball!



Players hit a large ball with a diameter of over 1 meter with great force.



If they throw their bodies and catch it before it lands, it's a successful defense.



This unique sport, where the offense scores when the ball falls to the ground, is Kin-Ball.



It is mainly used in school sports clubs to foster teamwork.



The Kin-Ball Sports World Cup, with participation from 1,000 players from 14 countries around the world, has kicked off in the country.



