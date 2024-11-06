[News Today] YOON TO ADDRESS NATION ON NOV. 7

News Today

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a nationwide address and press conference on the 7th, ahead of the midpoint of his term. This will be a no-holds-barred press conference without restrictions on the number of questions, topics, or time.

[REPORT]
The news of President Yoon Suk Yeol's nationwide address and press conference was announced at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Initially, he planned on holding a press conference after his overseas trip slated for mid-November. His decision was apparently influenced by his aides and the ruling party.

A senior presidential official said Yoon's staff agreed it would be better to hold a press conference ahead of Yoon's overseas trip.

People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also issued the same stance.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
I visited the presidential office yesterday. They said late Nov., but it's better to hold it earlier.

Yoon's aides expressed concerns that the second half of his presidency could lose its drive in state affairs if the escalating issues surrounding the first lady and negative public sentiment are ignored.

The key point now is Yoon's stance to be announced at the press conference.

A senior top official said the president will explain his stance on all pending issues that the public is curious about.

There will be no limits on time, question topics and the number of questions unlike past press conferences. Questions are expected to pour in one after another until a clear answer is given.

The president is reportedly determined to give detailed answers on everything the public wants to hear about.

The top office is still considering holding a separate meeting with the public later this month where the president will speak to citizens face to face.

