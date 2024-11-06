[News Today] ‘POWER BROKER’ TO APPEAR FRIDAY

[LEAD]

Myung Tae-kyun, a figure standing in quite the center of the first lady's nomination interference scandal, will face prosecutors on the 8th. His team claims to have defensive evidence ready. Attention is being drawn to whether they will submit unseized items, including mobile phone recordings.



[REPORT]

Myung Tae-kyun, the key figure in the first lady's alleged meddling in public nominations, is to be summoned by the prosecution on November 8th at 10:00 a.m.



He is suspected to have violated the Political Funds Act.



The summon came eleven months after the National Election Commission asked for the investigation.



Myung is alleged to have received roughly 90 million won, over 65,000 U.S. dollars, from ex-legislator Kim Yeong-sun who won the 2022 by-election in the Changwon and Uichang area.



The prosecution is investigating whether the money was given to Myung for helping with the nomination of the ex-lawmaker.



Myung Tae-kyun/ (Oct. 3)

Strange claims are being made. What happened was a financial transaction between Kim Young-sun and Kang Hye-kyung.



Myung is also suspected of not receiving proper compensation for conducting about 80 opinion polls for then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election.



Providing public opinion polls for free is a violation of the Political Funds Act.



Myung's representative claims that he has enough evidence to dispel the allegations and concerns about evidence destruction as groundless.



Kim So-yeon/ Myung Tae-kyun’s Attorney

Myung has enough evidence like recording files to defend himself.



Investigators have raided Myung's home twice but reportedly failed to obtain key pieces of evidence such as voice recordings on his mobile phone.



It remains to be seen what kind of evidence the power broker is going to submit at the upcoming questioning.



Prior to Myung's summon, the prosecution plans to question key suspects and witnesses, including Kang Hye-kyung, between Wednesday and Thursday.



The Supreme Prosecutors' Office will send four prosecutors, including two high-ranking prosecutors, to the Changwon district office.