News Today

[News Today] NK FIRES SHORT-RANGE MISSILES

입력 2024.11.06 (17:03) 수정 2024.11.06 (17:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea recently launched the new Hwaseong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile. Yesterday, it followed up with a short-range ballistic missile provocation. The missile, likely the KN-25, is a super-large rocket launcher capable of striking anywhere on the Korean Peninsula.

[REPORT]
The moment the launchers on a vehicle are erected, multiple missiles soar into the sky concurrently.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what was presumed to be KN-25 short-range ballistic missiles from super-large 600mm multiple rocket launchers.

The projectiles were fired from Sariwon in Hwanghaebuk-do Province and flew about 400km before falling into the East Sea.

The North previously claimed its KN-25 can carry the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.

Seoul's military is focusing on the fact that the launch came from Sariwon, which is closer to the South, rather than from its usual launch site northeast of Pyongyang. When fired in a straight line southward, its range can cover the entire southern coast of South Korea.

The military also believes the North used mobile launch vehicles to show off its ability to stage sudden tactical nuclear attacks.

The JCS says Pyongyang will likely carry out various provocations in the near future, including hypersonic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and a seventh nuclear test.

It’s believed that the North's nuclear material production has increased beyond initial estimates, raising the likelihood of a tactical nuclear detonation test for the 600mm rocket launcher.

Nam Ki-soo / South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
We won't sit and watch. We again warn that the responsibility for the consequences lies with North Korea.

Seoul's military plans to hold live-fire drills, involving Hyunmoo-II surface-to-surface missiles and the Cheongung surface-to-air missile to respond to the North's missile provocation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK FIRES SHORT-RANGE MISSILES
    • 입력 2024-11-06 17:03:48
    • 수정2024-11-06 17:04:55
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea recently launched the new Hwaseong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile. Yesterday, it followed up with a short-range ballistic missile provocation. The missile, likely the KN-25, is a super-large rocket launcher capable of striking anywhere on the Korean Peninsula.

[REPORT]
The moment the launchers on a vehicle are erected, multiple missiles soar into the sky concurrently.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what was presumed to be KN-25 short-range ballistic missiles from super-large 600mm multiple rocket launchers.

The projectiles were fired from Sariwon in Hwanghaebuk-do Province and flew about 400km before falling into the East Sea.

The North previously claimed its KN-25 can carry the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.

Seoul's military is focusing on the fact that the launch came from Sariwon, which is closer to the South, rather than from its usual launch site northeast of Pyongyang. When fired in a straight line southward, its range can cover the entire southern coast of South Korea.

The military also believes the North used mobile launch vehicles to show off its ability to stage sudden tactical nuclear attacks.

The JCS says Pyongyang will likely carry out various provocations in the near future, including hypersonic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and a seventh nuclear test.

It’s believed that the North's nuclear material production has increased beyond initial estimates, raising the likelihood of a tactical nuclear detonation test for the 600mm rocket launcher.

Nam Ki-soo / South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
We won't sit and watch. We again warn that the responsibility for the consequences lies with North Korea.

Seoul's military plans to hold live-fire drills, involving Hyunmoo-II surface-to-surface missiles and the Cheongung surface-to-air missile to respond to the North's missile provocation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 “미 대선 승리” 선언

트럼프 “미 대선 승리” 선언
[속보] 윤 대통령 “트럼프 당선 축하…긴밀하게 협력해 나가길 기대”

[속보] 윤 대통령 “트럼프 당선 축하…긴밀하게 협력해 나가길 기대”
플로리다서 트럼프 앞서…<br>밤 늦게 개표방송 지켜볼 듯

플로리다서 트럼프 앞서…밤 늦게 개표방송 지켜볼 듯
[영상] 트럼프 승리 선언 연설① “47대 대통령 당선돼 영광”

[영상] 트럼프 승리 선언 연설① “47대 대통령 당선돼 영광”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.