[News Today] DUI SUSPECT LIES TO HIDE CRIME

[LEAD]
A heavily intoxicated university student hit and killed a roadside electric bicycle rider early yesterday. Police arrested the student, who then claimed to have drunk more alcohol at home in an attempt to hide the level of intoxication.

[REPORT]
A fast driving car is seen running into an electric bicycle. The bike goes under the vehicle as sparks are seen.

The car flees the scene.

The hit-and-run accident occurred at around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday as a 20-something university student surnamed Kim, driving in an intoxicated state, hit a bike travelling on the side of the road.

The rider, a man in his 30s, has died.

Due to the crash, the car's front windshield is smashed and the hood also crushed.

Kim was arrested by police 3 hours later at home, some 1.5 kilometers from the accident site.

Park Seong-ho / Sujeong Police Station, Seongnam
We located the car after identifying the plate number through CCTV, questioning. We reached the house, apprehended the suspect who was sleeping.

At the time of the arrest, Kim claimed to have drunk more alcohol after returning home, but that was a lie.

The suspect was trying to hide the level of intoxicated state while driving.

Kim was also caught trying to hide the car's dashcam memory card at home, pointing to possible evidence destruction.

Kim's blood alcohol level was reportedly higher than the level requiring a license cancellation.

Police have requested an arrest warrant on charges of DUI and flight causing death and will also look into charges of dangerous driving and evidence destruction.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

