[News Today] 1% RANGE INFLATION CONTINUES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Last month, consumer prices rose by 1.3% compared to a year earlier, marking the lowest increase in three years and nine months. This continues a trend of 1% increases for the second consecutive month. Despite the overall slowdown in inflation, the prices of kimchi vegetables like napa cabbage and radish remain notably unstable.
[REPORT]
The price of a pack of three napa cabbages sold at this vegetable stall is 14,000 won, about 10 dollars.
Compared to a month ago, it's down by about half. But the price is still high compared to past years.
Lee Woong-hee / Vegetable store owner
Prices have fallen a lot but I believe they should go down more.
Last month, the price of vegetables for making kimchi, such as cabbage and radish, jumped more than 50 percent on-year, while lettuce and zucchini prices also rose sharply in the 40-percent range.
Overall vegetable prices were up 15.6% last month, marking the steepest gain in two years.
Ahead of the kimchi making 'gimjang' season, consumers are worried.
Consumer/
(When do you plan to do gimjang?) In December. Last year, it was Nov. but cabbage is too pricey now. So I'm delaying it.
Despite unstable vegetable prices, consumer price inflation across the board grew just 1.3% last month to continue growth in the one percent range for the second month. It marks the slowest rise in 3 years and 9 months.
The slowdown was led by lower oil prices.
Due to a base effect resulting from high prices a year ago, the price of both gasoline and diesel fell by more than 10%.
Prices of fruit, such as apples and grapes, as well as rice also posted sharp declines.
Kim Beom-seok / 1st Vice Finance Minister
Sharp drop in oil prices and agro, livestock, fishery prices also slowing to 1% range growth, the downward trend is taking root.
The government predicts that consumer price growth could slightly accelerate in November due to a smaller fuel tax cut from this month.
But as long as there are no major external shocks, a stable trend of inflation within the 2% range is expected to continue.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 1% RANGE INFLATION CONTINUES
-
- 입력 2024-11-06 17:04:03
- 수정2024-11-06 17:05:18
[LEAD]
Last month, consumer prices rose by 1.3% compared to a year earlier, marking the lowest increase in three years and nine months. This continues a trend of 1% increases for the second consecutive month. Despite the overall slowdown in inflation, the prices of kimchi vegetables like napa cabbage and radish remain notably unstable.
[REPORT]
The price of a pack of three napa cabbages sold at this vegetable stall is 14,000 won, about 10 dollars.
Compared to a month ago, it's down by about half. But the price is still high compared to past years.
Lee Woong-hee / Vegetable store owner
Prices have fallen a lot but I believe they should go down more.
Last month, the price of vegetables for making kimchi, such as cabbage and radish, jumped more than 50 percent on-year, while lettuce and zucchini prices also rose sharply in the 40-percent range.
Overall vegetable prices were up 15.6% last month, marking the steepest gain in two years.
Ahead of the kimchi making 'gimjang' season, consumers are worried.
Consumer/
(When do you plan to do gimjang?) In December. Last year, it was Nov. but cabbage is too pricey now. So I'm delaying it.
Despite unstable vegetable prices, consumer price inflation across the board grew just 1.3% last month to continue growth in the one percent range for the second month. It marks the slowest rise in 3 years and 9 months.
The slowdown was led by lower oil prices.
Due to a base effect resulting from high prices a year ago, the price of both gasoline and diesel fell by more than 10%.
Prices of fruit, such as apples and grapes, as well as rice also posted sharp declines.
Kim Beom-seok / 1st Vice Finance Minister
Sharp drop in oil prices and agro, livestock, fishery prices also slowing to 1% range growth, the downward trend is taking root.
The government predicts that consumer price growth could slightly accelerate in November due to a smaller fuel tax cut from this month.
But as long as there are no major external shocks, a stable trend of inflation within the 2% range is expected to continue.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.