[News Today] “KFA HEAD LIKELY TO BE PUNISHED”

입력 2024-11-06 17:04:10 수정 2024-11-06 17:05:28 News Today





[LEAD]

With various issues surrounding the Korea Football Association, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is demanding severe penalties for the association's President Chung Mong-gyu. While he aims for re-election, an audit exposed 27 illegal and improper actions by the association. The association said it finds it hard to accept these findings.



[REPORT]

From the resignation of national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann and the subsequent appointment of coach Hong Myong-bo to the establishment of the Cheonan football center.



These are issues that sparked nationwide criticism of the Korea Football Association throughout the year.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism decided that heavy punishment was unavoidable for the KFA.



Choi Hyun-joon/ Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

They deceived those who trusted KFA, so we asked for penalties heavier than suspension for President Chung Mong-gyu, the full-time vice president and the technical director.



The executives of the KFA, a public interest organization, may be slapped with heavy punishment including dismissal and expulsion.



It was made clear that the government will not allow KFA President Chung to seek his fourth consecutive term.



The ministry also notified the KFA to devise its own measures to fix the procedural flaws found in the appointment of coach Hong.



The government pointed out a total of 27 unfair and illegal football administrative measures associated with not only the coach appointment but also the construction of the Cheonan football center and controversial pardon of football figures last year.



But some question whether the sports ministry's audit findings are really effective.



The ministry's punishment requests are handled by the Sports Fairness Committee within the KFA, so it is questionable whether the committee members appointed by President Chung can actually mete out severe penalties.



Choi Hyun-joon/ Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

I make it clear that we'll use all available policy measures until the organization is normalized.



The controversy is likely to continue for some time as the KFA reviews asking for a re-examination of the inspection findings.