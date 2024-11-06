[News Today] DEATH OF SPECIAL-ED TEACHER

News Today

[LEAD]
Last month, a young special education teacher in her thirties was found dead at home. She taught children with disabilities. The educational community attributes her tragic death to excessive work and is called for an investigation and improvements in working conditions.

[REPORT]
Rows of condolence flowers are seen outside an education office.

They are sent by special education teachers nationwide following the death of a special ed teacher at an elementary school in Incheon late last month.

According to education and disability groups, the teacher, who was in charge of a class of 8 students, larger than the legal quota of 6, had complained of heavy workload.

Kim Yoon-gyung / Association of Incheon parents with disabled children
Even a class of 6 is by no means small, we continue to call for reducing that number. And now, this incident occurred.

But support from authorities was limited to adding auxiliary staff rather than expanding special classes or increasing the number of teachers.

The late teacher had said it was difficult to take it any longer and the problem can't be solved with volunteers alone.

Jang Jong-in / Incheon anti-discrimination against disability
Support staff were dispatched but teachers were told to make hires themselves. We deplore such armchair administration.

"Draft substantive measures!"

Education circles are demanding the deceased teacher be recognized as having died in the line of duty, along with a full investigation and improved conditions in special classes.

Kim Sung-hee / Incheon teachers union
We need a system enabling the opening of many more special schools and the constant addition of classes.

Do Seong-hoon, superintendent of the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education issued an apology during a meeting with teachers.

Do Seong-hoon / Superintendent, Incheon Office of Education
I take full responsibility for not addressing challenges in special education.

He promised to set up a fact finding committee, conduct special inspections and also launch a task force dedicated to improving conditions in the special education sector.

