[video] Trump declares victory

동영상 고정 취소

I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president.



And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family, and your future.



This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.



This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we have to have.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!