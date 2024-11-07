Trump claims decisive victory, vows to make America great again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Trump is heading back to the White House.



It was an unexpected but complete victory.



Former President Trump declared that he would fix everything in America and make America great again.



First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



Throughout the counting process, former President Trump was effectively leading Vice President Harris.



After securing victory in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, he took to the podium to declare his win.



Although it appeared to be a fierce neck-and-neck race until election day, the result was a 'complete victory' for Trump, winning the popular vote and the electoral college.



["USA. USA!"]



Former President Trump described it as a political victory unprecedented in American history, stating that he would 'heal' the Biden-Harris administration's four years.



He said he would fix the borders and everything in America, allowing him to make America great again.



In particular, he emphasized that everything would be prioritized for America.



[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "We're going to start by all putting America first. We have to fix it. Because together, we can truly make America great again for all Americans."]



Former President Trump also mentioned the issue of gun violence, stating that it is now time to move past four years of division and emphasize unity.



[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Together we're going to unlock America's glorious destiny. We're going to achieve the most incredible future for our people."]



The shift in voter sentiment towards Trump, not only in the battleground states but nationwide, seems to have been largely influenced by the current government's accountability.



Reporting from Washington, this is KBS News Kim Ji-sook.



