News 9

Trump claims decisive victory, vows to make America great again

입력 2024.11.07 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Trump is heading back to the White House.

It was an unexpected but complete victory.

Former President Trump declared that he would fix everything in America and make America great again.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Throughout the counting process, former President Trump was effectively leading Vice President Harris.

After securing victory in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, he took to the podium to declare his win.

Although it appeared to be a fierce neck-and-neck race until election day, the result was a 'complete victory' for Trump, winning the popular vote and the electoral college.

["USA. USA!"]

Former President Trump described it as a political victory unprecedented in American history, stating that he would 'heal' the Biden-Harris administration's four years.

He said he would fix the borders and everything in America, allowing him to make America great again.

In particular, he emphasized that everything would be prioritized for America.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "We're going to start by all putting America first. We have to fix it. Because together, we can truly make America great again for all Americans."]

Former President Trump also mentioned the issue of gun violence, stating that it is now time to move past four years of division and emphasize unity.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Together we're going to unlock America's glorious destiny. We're going to achieve the most incredible future for our people."]

The shift in voter sentiment towards Trump, not only in the battleground states but nationwide, seems to have been largely influenced by the current government's accountability.

Reporting from Washington, this is KBS News Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump claims decisive victory, vows to make America great again
    • 입력 2024-11-07 00:22:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Trump is heading back to the White House.

It was an unexpected but complete victory.

Former President Trump declared that he would fix everything in America and make America great again.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Throughout the counting process, former President Trump was effectively leading Vice President Harris.

After securing victory in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, he took to the podium to declare his win.

Although it appeared to be a fierce neck-and-neck race until election day, the result was a 'complete victory' for Trump, winning the popular vote and the electoral college.

["USA. USA!"]

Former President Trump described it as a political victory unprecedented in American history, stating that he would 'heal' the Biden-Harris administration's four years.

He said he would fix the borders and everything in America, allowing him to make America great again.

In particular, he emphasized that everything would be prioritized for America.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "We're going to start by all putting America first. We have to fix it. Because together, we can truly make America great again for all Americans."]

Former President Trump also mentioned the issue of gun violence, stating that it is now time to move past four years of division and emphasize unity.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Together we're going to unlock America's glorious destiny. We're going to achieve the most incredible future for our people."]

The shift in voter sentiment towards Trump, not only in the battleground states but nationwide, seems to have been largely influenced by the current government's accountability.

Reporting from Washington, this is KBS News Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”
동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정

동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정
윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”

윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”
2024년 미국의 선택…<br>왜 트럼프였나?

2024년 미국의 선택…왜 트럼프였나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.