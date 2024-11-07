News 9

Trump celebrates victory in Florida, pledges to ‘fix everything’ for America

입력 2024.11.07 (00:22)

[Anchor]

Former President Trump is in Florida, where he delivered his victory speech. Park Il-jung is on the scene.

Park, the atmosphere was incredible on screen earlier.

What was it like when his victory was effectively confirmed?

[Report]

Yes, even before former President Trump arrived at the Palm Beach Convention Center, supporters were already out on the streets, anticipating victory.

There were also drivers passing by honking their horns.

Let's hear from some supporters.

[Kristin/College Student/First-time Voter: "I'm very stoked. Very very excited. This was a very important election and I was very very happy and honored to be able to vote in this election. I'm very excited about the results."]

There were so many supporters around the convention center that there was no place to park, and supporters wearing the so-called 'MAGA' hats saying 'Make America Great Again' were also noticeable.

Former President Trump appeared here around the time his victory was effectively confirmed.

He delivered a victory speech to his supporters.

He expressed his joy at being elected president and emphasized that he would be someone who keeps his promises.

[Trump/Former President: "We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country."]

Now vice president-elect Vance also described it as the greatest political comeback in American history.

Elon Musk, a strong supporter of former President Trump, also posted on social media that the future will be fantastic.

Once Vice President Harris concedes, former President Trump will begin his duties as the president-elect, receiving reports from government departments.

This has been Park Il-jung from Palm Beach, Florida, for KBS News.

기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

