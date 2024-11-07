News 9

Early wins in eastern battleground states decide presidential race

[Anchor]

Contrary to predictions of a close race and a lengthy wait for the results, the 47th President of the United States was decided quickly.

This is because former President Trump is expected to sweep all seven battleground states, including Pennsylvania, which was the key battleground that confirmed President Biden's victory four years ago.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

Erie County in Pennsylvania has voted for the winner in both of the last two presidential elections.

In this election, Erie’s choice, and Pennsylvania’s choice, was Trump.

[Patrick Fuller/Erie County Resident/Trump Supporter: "I just think we're going to see the economy change. We're going to see people getting back to work. Gas prices are coming down, grocery prices are coming down. I think on the world stage, we're going to see peace."]

Even in the polls just before the voting, the gap between the two candidates was statistically insignificant, but the results were different.

The early determination of the outcome is almost certain because Trump is winning in all seven battleground states.

After winning North Carolina and Georgia, Trump also secured Pennsylvania, gaining 61 electoral votes from the battleground states alone by also taking Wisconsin.

Trump is also likely to win in the remaining three states, which would give him a total of 93 electoral votes from the seven battleground states.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States: "We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. And it is now clear that we have achieved the most incredible political success."]

In the U.S. presidential election, where securing a majority of 270 out of 538 electoral votes results in victory, obtaining 93 electoral votes from battleground states means election.

There were predictions that a winner might not be confirmed until 13 days later, but the race has ended rather easily with a virtual sweep of the battleground states.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

