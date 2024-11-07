News 9

Trump's economic focus and immigration stance drive election victory

[Anchor]

So, what strategies of Trump persuaded the American public in this election?

He attacked the Biden administration's price increases, putting economic issues related to living conditions at the forefront, and his repeated harsh remarks about illegal immigrants are analyzed to have ultimately been a winning move.

Im Se-heum reports.

[Report]

Most Trump supporters agree that his first term, which began eight years ago, was a better time to live.

[Christina Weller/Trump Supporter: "Our economy was better when Trump was in office, everything was better."]

Compared to the Trump era, supporters believe that the current Biden-Harris administration has caused the prices of essential goods to soar, making it harder for people to make a living.

[Steve Emery/Trump Supporter: "It said Bidenomics. What's in your wallet? I got nothing back there. We need Trump to fatten my wallet up.”]

Trump focused intensively on this point.

He persuaded low-income voters by claiming that working-class families were on the brink of collapse.

[Donald Trump/Former President/At a rally on Nov. 3: "Four years of Kamala have delivered nothing but economic hell for American workers."]

Trump also claimed that illegal immigrants commit murder and violent crimes, taking jobs away from working-class people.

He attempted to differentiate himself from Harris by promising to start the largest deportation program on his first day in office.

[Donald Trump/Former President/At a rally on Nov. 2: "I will stop the massive invasion of criminals into our country. And I will bring back the American Dream."]

The issues of abortion rights protection and democracy, which Harris emphasized throughout the campaign, did not have a relatively strong impact.

Tesla CEO Musk also played a significant role in Trump's victory.

Although he stirred controversy by issuing a Trump lottery that gives voters $1 million, it ultimately led to a successful turnout.

This is KBS News Im Se-heum.

